After the 10-team Indian Premier League 2022 concluded on May 29, the action shifted back to the senior men’s domestic season. The second half of the split Ranji Trophy season, that was affected to due to Covid-19, began on Monday with all the quarter-finals taking place in Karnataka.

On day four of the last-eight stage, Mumbai had defeated Uttarakhand by a massive 725 runs while Madhya Pradesh won against Punjab by 10 wickets. Uttar Pradesh had defeated a strong Karnataka by five wickets to go through to the semi-finals on day three.

Here’s a round-up of Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals:

Bengal vs Jharkhand

The only encounter in the quarterfinals that moved to day five was this one. The fourth Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Bengal and Jharkhand ended in a draw at the Just Cricket Ground, Bengaluru. Despite the draw, Bengal advanced to the semifinals on the basis of their first-innings lead. The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side have not lost a single game this season and are well-placed to give themselves a chance to win the title.

While Sudip Gharami (186) and Anustup Majumdar (117) brought on centuries to help their team gain a 773-run first innings lead, Manoj Tiwary recorded his 28th first-class century that came off 185 balls to add to the second innings advantage.

Virat Singh played a fighting knock for Jharkhand on day four, and Shahbaz Nadeem picked up a five for 59 in the second innings, but the massive lead proved to be more than enough for Bengal.

