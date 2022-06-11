Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2022 World Championships gold medallist Nikhat Zareen headline India’s women’s boxing squad for the Commonwealth Games.

The three-day trials at IG Stadium in New Delhi saw boxers compete in four categories.

Lovlina and Zareen will represent the country in 70kg and 50kg respectively while the nod in 48kg went to Nitu and in 60kg Jaismine defeated recent World Championships bronze medallist Parveen Hooda in the final bout.

Boxing: Mary Kom exits Commonwealth Games trials with knee injury

On Friday, six-time world champion Mary Kom (48kg) had to withdraw from the trials due to an injury she suffered in her knee.

During the 48kg contest against Nitu, the London Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom sustained a knee injury just after a minute into the opening round but, after medical assistance, the veteran boxer came back into the ring as the bout was resumed.

However, Mary Kom was still experiencing intense pain that eventually forced her to leave the ring.

Final Results

Nitu (48kg) defeated Manju Rani 5-2.

Nikhat (50kg) defeated Minakshi 7-0.

Jaismine (60kg) defeated Parveen 6-1.

Lovlina (70kg) defeated Pooja 7-0.

𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐇𝐀𝐌 🥊🔥



After 3️⃣ days of trials presenting you the 🇮🇳 women squad for the #CWG2022 scheduled to begin from July 28. 💪



Well done champs! 🔝@birminghamcg22#PunchMeinHaiDum#Boxing pic.twitter.com/oOhSsihfve — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) June 11, 2022

More to follow