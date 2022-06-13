The Board for Control of Cricket in India on Monday announced a hike in monthly pensions of former cricketers (both men and women) and former umpires.

“It is extremely important that the financial well-being of our former cricketers is taken care of,” BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying in a statement issued by BCCI.

“The players remain the lifeline and as a Board, it is our duty to be by their side once their playing days are over. The umpires have been unsung heroes and the BCCI truly values their contribution.”

Revised pension (with effect from June 1, '22) Existing Pension per Month (Rs) Increased Pension per Month (Rs) Rs 15,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 22,500 Rs 45,000 Rs 30,000 Rs 52,500 Rs 37,500 Rs 60,000 Rs 50,000 Rs 70,000

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added: “The welfare of our cricketers be it former or present is a top priority, and increasing pension amounts is a step in that direction. The BCCI values the contribution the umpires have made over the years and this is one way to express our gratitude for their diligent services to Indian Cricket. A total of around 900 personnel will get the benefit of the scheme with more than 75% of the beneficiaries getting a 100% raise.”