While Neeraj Chopra gave India fans a lot to cheer, the star of the night in Stockholm was none other than Mondo Duplantis who warmed up for next month’s world championships in perfect style at at his home Diamond League meet on Thursday, delighting Swedish fans by setting an outdoor pole vault record.

India’s Olympic javelin champion Neeraj threw a national record of 89.94m, that earned him second place behind Anderson Peters of Grenada (90.31).

Neeraj Chopra’s attempts were 89.94 (NR), 84.37, 87.46, 84.77, 86.77, 86.84. His first throw was a meet record but that was quickly eclipsed by reigning world champion Peters who threw a superb 90.31.

“I thought I could throw even over 90m today,” said Chopra, whose gold in Tokyo was India’s first ever Olympic track and field triumph.

“I am close to 90m now and I can throw it this year. Despite the fact that I did not win tonight, I feel very good because I did my best.”

Chopra’s 2nd placed finish is best ever by an Indian at the Diamond League meets.

#DiamondLeague #StockholmDL



Official results from men's javelin. 7 points for Neeraj Chopra in his first DL appearance of the season, puts him 4th overall (Peters, Weber, Vadlejch all competed in Doha too). Now, over to the Worlds. https://t.co/cRIF2XOTWz pic.twitter.com/6rpstHJ9s9 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) June 30, 2022

Diamond League format: Athletes are awarded 8, 7, 6, 5, 4, 3, 2 or 1 points for ranking 1st to 8th respectively in their discipline. The top 6 in the field events at the end of the season will qualify for the Final (scheduled in Zurich for the first week of September). In case of a tie, the best legal performance of the qualification phase wins.

8⃣9⃣.9⃣4⃣ 🔥#NeerajChopra returned to the Diamond League after four years with a new Personal Best, National Record and getting ever so close to the 90m mark.



📽 The man himself pic.twitter.com/XvYC4dlaul — The Field (@thefield_in) July 1, 2022

While Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs was a late withdrawal from track’s blue riband event, the men’s 100m, Duplantis ensured there was drama guaranteed to the end in the field.

In yet another dominant pole vaulting display in the final major meet before the July 15-24 worlds in Eugene, Oregon, Duplantis had the competition wrapped up after his third effort at 5.83m.

The US-born vaulter then nailed 5.93 and 6.03m before clearing 6.16 on his second attempt, the best-ever performance outdoors that bettered by 1cm his previous outdoor best set in Rome in September 2020.

“I feel like I am definitely in shape to win my title and maybe to do something special in Eugene,” said the 22-year-old Olympic champion who holds the overall world record of 6.20m, set at the world indoor championships in Belgrade in March.

The outdoor record, Stockholm-based Duplantis said, felt “quite amazing... but really wasn’t that much of a surprise for me”.

“There’s better things that I can do. I felt really good jumping today but it wasn’t like I did everything so perfect that I don’t think I can do any better.

“It’s extra special when you’re jumping on the track where you train. I live about 10 minutes away so you want to defend your home territory first and foremost!”

With little time to fine-tune preparations ahead of the Eugene worlds, Jacobs – a shock gold winner at the Tokyo Olympics last year – pulled out of the 100m in another blow to his injury-hit season.

His coach Paolo Camossi, however, played down the latest setback for his sprinter, who kicked off the season with world 60m indoor gold in Belgrade before a thigh injury in mid-May disrupted track plans.

“The situation is under control,” Camossi said. “He has a little pain in his glute muscle.

“It would have been too risky to run today, that’s why we decided to withdraw him from the 100m. The risk is just too high with the eye on the world championships in Eugene next month.”

In the absence of Jacobs, South African Akani Simbine clocked a season’s best of 10.02sec to win the 100m ahead of the fastest European this year, Britain’s Reece Prescod (10.15).

- ‘Not perfect’ -

World champion Dina Asher-Smith of Britain edged Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji, the world indoor 60m champion, in a photo-finish in the women’s 200m, both sprinters credited with 22.37sec.

Femke Bol ensured that, come Eugene, there will be anything but a smooth ride for American Sydney McLaughlin, who set a new world record of 51.41sec in winning the women’s 400m hurdles at the US trials last weekend.

The Dutch hurdler won in Stockholm in a Diamond League record of 52.27sec and her clash with Olympic champion McLaughlin and US teammate and reigning world champion Dalilah Muhammad will undoubtedly be one of the track highlights of the world champs.

“I am still hoping to do something very special also in Eugene,” Bol said. “It was a good race today but not perfect. In the end, I am very glad for this time.

“I am so excited for Eugene. When you see the results from the Hayward Field stadium, I am so excited to go there and I have some great competitors out there.”

Brazil’s Alison Dos Santos bested Karsten Warholm’s meet record as he set a world lead of 46.80sec in the men’s 400m hurdles.

“I am so proud about this performance. My preparations went well and this result shows it,” said the Brazilian who won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I think about the world record every day, every night, the Japanese capital.

(With AFP inputs)