Indian athletics Watch: Neeraj Chopra's 89.94m at Stockholm Diamond League to rewrite national record again For the second time in 2022, India's Olympic men's javelin champion Neeraj threw a new national record mark. Scroll Staff 30 minutes ago Neeraj Chopra in action | Wanda Diamond League / BAUHAUS-G Breaching milestones & breaking records - just @Neeraj_chopra1 things 🤷♂️😎Relive 🇮🇳's 𝐆𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐧 𝐁𝐨𝐲 set a new National Record & follow his journey only on #Sports18 - The Home of #NeerajChopra 💪📽️#StockholmDL #DiamondLeague #HeroesHaveANewHome pic.twitter.com/KEVVjV5pQk— Sports18 (@Sports18) July 1, 2022 8⃣9⃣.9⃣4⃣ 🔥#NeerajChopra returned to the Diamond League after four years with a new Personal Best, National Record and getting ever so close to the 90m mark.📽 The man himself pic.twitter.com/XvYC4dlaul— The Field (@thefield_in) July 1, 2022 Diamond League Stockholm: Neeraj rewrites national record, Duplantis vaults all-time outdoor best