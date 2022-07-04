Former India international Alex Ambrose has been sacked from his position as assistant coach of the Indian U17 women’s football team for sexual misconduct during a foreign tour.

After a complaint was made by a player against Ambrose, the 39-year-old was told to return to India midway through the youth team’s preparation tour to Italy and Norway ahead of the U17 World Cup in October.

Initially, Ambrose had been provisionally suspended by the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators that has been tasked with handling the All India Football Federation.

“An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women’s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival,” the national body had said in a statement at the time, without mentioning Ambrose’s name.

Indian sport: Empowering more women in coaching roles is the need of the hour

However Ambrose was sacked from his post on Saturday night.

Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 3, 2022

“Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process,” wrote Dr SY Quraishi, a member of the CoA, on social media.

According to a report by The Times of India, Ambrose may further face police charges.

Ambrose had been working with the junior team since 2019 and was earlier an assistant coach at the Mumbai City FC outfit in the Indian Super League.

India is in Group A at the U17 World Cup, along with the United States, Morocco and Brazil. They begin their campaign on the opening day, October 14, against the US, followed by matches against Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and October 17 respectively, at the Kaling Stadium in Bhubaneswar.