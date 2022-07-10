Wimbledon 2022, men’s singles final live: Novak Djokovic, Nick Kyrgios clash for the title
Follow live coverage of Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.
Live updates
Novak Djokovic 4-6, 3-1 Nick Kyrgios: SERVICE BREAK! The first time Djokovic has ever broken Kyrgios in his career. Wow! Stunning return of serves there from the defending champion and he kept rattling Nick with cross court backhands. The Aussie mouthing off for the first time too. Game on!
Novak Djokovic 4-6, 2-1 Nick Kyrgios: Much better from Djokovic! Kyrgios managed to get to 30-all but the Serb raised his game thereafter. He first one a lengthy rally by pinning Kyrgios in the backhand corner and drawing an error, before closing out the game with a brilliantly-disguised drop winner.
Novak Djokovic 4-6, 1-1 Nick Kyrgios: Kyrgios gets to 40-0 before Djokovic wins consecutive points, but the Aussie lands another big serve wide to the deuce court and draws the error. This continues to be a serving battle mostly.
Novak Djokovic 4-6, 1-0 Nick Kyrgios: A third consecutive love hold for Djokovic. He’s looking calm and determined, as he usually does in such situations. This is going to be a big test for Kyrgios – to remain in the zone when in the lead.
Kyrgios won 21 out of 26 points on his serve in the first set, bringing out some big second serves too.
Novak Djokovic 4-6 Nick Kyrgios: FIRST SET KYRGIOS! The Australian did show a bit of nerves in that game, with Djokovic even getting to deuce, but he lands two massive first serves in – the second being an ace – to close out the set. Kyrgios is playing at a very high level but Djokovic will not panic. He’s turned things around from such situations a number of times in his career. This match is living up to its billing!
Novak Djokovic 4-5 Nick Kyrgios: Fourth game in a row with a hold to love. Djokovic getting the job done there and now Kyrgios will be serving for the set. He’s served like a dream so far, but will he feel the nerves as he attempts to take the lead in the match?
Novak Djokovic 3-5 Nick Kyrgios: Ace after ace from Kyrgios and he holds to love for a third time! This is incredibly good from the Aussie. Djokovic is arguably the greatest returner of all time but he’s going to struggle if Nick keeps up this level.
Points won on serve so far by Kyrgios: 12/14.
Novak Djokovic 3-4 Nick Kyrgios: Now Djokovic holds to love! Much better from the Serb, he rushed to the net repeatedly in that game and rushed the Aussie. Nick pulled out a tweener too but Novak put the volley away.
Novak Djokovic 2-4 Nick Kyrgios: Another love hold by Kyrgios! He’s lost just two points on serve so far in the match. He’s hitting his spots and going hard with second serves too. Djokovic will need to regroup here.
Novak Djokovic 2-3 Nick Kyrgios: SERVICE BREAK! Djokovic double faults again to hand Kyrgios the break. The Australian got to 15-40 with a backhand down the line which Djokovic couldn’t return from the net. The Serb saved the first break point but erred in the second. Definite nerves there as Nick rushes to his seat, pumped.
Novak Djokovic 2-2 Nick Kyrgios: Serve and volley followed by a couple of aces and Kyrgios holds to love. The Australian is always incredibly tough to beat if he’s serving well, especially on grass of course.
Novak Djokovic 2-1 Nick Kyrgios: Never a dull moment when Nick Kyrgios is on court. He hits a stunning forehand winner down the line – a shot that curled and dipped viciously. But Djokovic lands some first serves and closes out the game relatively comfortably. We remain on serve in the first set.
Novak Djokovic 1-1 Nick Kyrgios: Kyrgios turning it on in his first service game! A 130-plus kmph second serve ace, followed by an underarm serve that Djokovic gets to before winning the point. But the Aussie manages to close out the game.
Novak Djokovic 1-0 Nick Kyrgios: The defending champion starts the match with a double fault but manages to get on the board. A couple of errors from Nick. Very much a cagey start their from both players.
6.39 pm: The warmups are done and we’re ready for play!
6.33 pm: Nick Kyrgios lets out a massive yawn as the players make their way out to the Centre Court. The Australian is clearly not too nervous about this. He has won the toss and opted to receive.
Highlights from the two times Djokovic and Kyrgios have faced each other so far in their careers:
Road to the final
|Round
|Novak Djokovic
|Nick Kyrgios
|First
|bt Soon-woo Kwon 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
|bt Paul Jubb 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, 6-7 (3), 7-5
|Second
|bt Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1, 6-4, 6-2
|bt Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 6-3, 6-1
|Third
|bt Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3, 6-4
|bt Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (7)
|Fourth
|bt Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
|bt Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-2
|Quarterfinal
|bt Jannik Sinner 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
|bt Cristian Garin 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (5)
|Semifinal
|bt Cameron Norrie 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4
|Walkover against Rafael Nadal
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of Wimbledon 2022 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.
Djokovic is gunning for his seventh All England title while Kyrgios is aiming to win his first Grand Slam title. The three-time defending champion from Serbia is yet to defeat the Australian, with Kyrgios winning both their matches so far on the ATP Tour (way back in 2017, though). Djokovic will enter the match as the favourite but Kyrgios has the game to beat the best and on grass, he’s definitely a strong contender. It promises to be a cracking contest!