India in England 2022 Watch: Jasprit Bumrah picks up four wickets in dream opening spell against England in first ODI Bumrah picked up four wickets in the first 10 overs, three of those for a duck, while Shami dismissed Stokes also on zero as India stunned England. Scroll Staff 12 minutes ago Updated 8 minutes ago Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with his teammates | Reuters 𝑊𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑠 𝑝𝑒 𝑊𝑖𝑐𝑘𝑒𝑡𝑠 🔥Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami ran through the English batting order to pick up 5️⃣ wickets within the first 8️⃣ overs 🤯#ENGvIND #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Yeal58Nnj5— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 12, 2022 A dream start for India.Scorecard/clips: https://t.co/CqRVzsJNwk🏴 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/2Kp8YLEZLW— England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 12, 2022