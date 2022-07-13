Right from winning the toss, till the winning runs were hit, it was India’s day out at The Oval on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah won the player of the match award as India earned an emphatic 10-wicket victory against England in the first One-Day International of the three-match series in London. And it was a match that created quite a few milestones for Bumrah, as well as the Indian team.

For starters, it was the first time that India beat England by 10 wickets in the history of men’s international limited overs cricket.

Indian men's 10-wicket wins in ODIs

Balls remaining Toss Opposition Ground Start Date
101 won v West Indies Port of Spain 27 Apr 1997
120 won v Zimbabwe Sharjah 13 Nov 1998
169 lost v Zimbabwe Harare 15 Jun 2016
181 lost v East Africa Leeds 11 Jun 1975
188 won v England The Oval 12 Jul 2022
231 lost v Kenya Bloemfontein 12 Oct 2001
170 won v Sri Lanka Sharjah 8 Apr 1984

Bumrah took a career-best 6/19 as the hosts were dismissed for just 110 in 25.2 overs. India captain Rohit Sharma, who won a good toss, later made an unbeaten 76 before Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) cut Brydon Carse for four as the tourists finished on 114/0 with more than 31 overs to spare.

Bumrah produced an opening burst of 4/9 in five overs against an England side featuring arguably their strongest batting line-up at this level since their 2019 World Cup final triumph.

England avoided the embarrassment of being dismissed for less than their record low completed ODI score of 86 all out against Australia at Old Trafford in 2001.

But an innings featuring four ducks in the tops six – Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone were all out for nought – saw England bowled out with nearly half of their 50 overs remaining. Bumrah, 28, returned to clean up Carse and David Willey to surpass his only other five-wicket haul of his 71 match ODI career – 5/27 against Sri Lanka at Pallekelle five years ago.

India's best bowling in ODIs (men)

Player Figures Econ Inns Opposition Ground Start Date
STR Binny 4.4-2-4-6 0.85 2 v Bangladesh Mirpur 17 Jun 2014
A Kumble 6.1-2-12-6 1.94 2 v West Indies Kolkata 27 Nov 1993
JJ Bumrah 7.2-3-19-6 2.59 1 v England The Oval 12 Jul 2022
A Nehra 10.0-2-23-6 2.30 2 v England Durban 26 Feb 2003
Kuldeep Yadav 10.0-0-25-6 2.50 1 v England Nottingham 12 Jul 2018

Mohammed Shami, Bumrah’s new-ball partner, took 3/31 in seven overs as he became the fastest Indian and joint-third fastest to 150 ODI wickets in matches played in his 80th appearance.

England’s innings boasted just four double-figure contributions, captain Jos Buttler top-scoring with 30 and Willey managed 21.

Bumrah, 28, may have been assisted by overcast conditions, but there was no denying his skill.

“I don’t look at end results and judge my bowling,” Bumrah told reporters after a day/night match that ended so quickly there was no need for the floodlights to be switched on.

“There have been instances where I have bowled so much better than this and not got wickets.”

Bumrah was well-supported by new-ball partner Mohammed Shami (3-31) as India didn’t allow England any breathing room.

“Both of us had a conversation and decided we should go a little fuller and try to bowl a Test-match length,” said Bumrah.

“I try to keep a balanced mind, not look too far ahead... Keeping things simple, not trying to over-complicate it too much and shutting out the outside noise has always worked for me.”

In the chase, Rohit was quickly into his stride and repeatedly pulled sixes off Willey and Craig Overton. He also hooked Carse for six to complete a 49-ball fifty featuring six fours before India completed a memorable win.

Here’s a look at some more statistical highlights from Bumrah’s 6/19 and India’s 10-wicket win in London on Tuesday:

On the batting front, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also crossed the 5,000-run milestone in ODI partnerships for the opening wicket, the second Indian pair to achieve the feat in men’s ODIs. For all wickets, the duo are placed 7th all time.

Most opening partnership runs in men's ODIs

Partners Inns Runs High Ave
Ganguly-Tendulkar 136 6609 258 49.32
Gilchrist- Hayden 114 5372 172 48.39
Greenidge-Haynes  102 5150 192* 52.55
 Dhawan-Sharma 112 5108 210 46.43
Amla-de Kock 93 4198 282* 46.64
Sehwag- Tendulkar  93 3919 182 42.13

Most prolific partnerships in men's ODIs

Partners Inns Runs High Ave
Ganguly-Tendulkar 176 8227 258 47.55
 Jayawardene- Sangakkara  151 5992 179 41.61
Dilshan- Sangakkara 108 5475 210* 53.67
Atapattu-Jayasuriya 144 5462 237 39.29
Gilchrist- Hayden 117 5409 172 47.44
Greenidge-Haynes 103 5206 192* 52.58
Dhawan-Rohit 114 5153 210 46.00

It was a day of few lows for England as well, less than a month after their record-breaking ODI total (nearly breaching the 500 barrier) against Netherlands.

With inputs from AFP.

All statistics in tables and tweets for men’s ODIs unless otherwise mentioned.

Tables in the article courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru.

Also read:

First ODI: Jasprit Bumrah’s six-for, Rohit Sharma’s entertaining knock give India 10-wicket win

England v India, First ODI: Bumrah on career-best figures - ‘Bowled better before, but no wickets’

Reactions to Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning six-wicket show in first ODI against England: ‘Unplayable’

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah picks up four wickets in dream opening spell against England in first ODI

Cricket: Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ODI bowlers rankings after his 6-19 in India’s win