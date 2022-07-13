Right from winning the toss, till the winning runs were hit, it was India’s day out at The Oval on Tuesday.
Jasprit Bumrah won the player of the match award as India earned an emphatic 10-wicket victory against England in the first One-Day International of the three-match series in London. And it was a match that created quite a few milestones for Bumrah, as well as the Indian team.
For starters, it was the first time that India beat England by 10 wickets in the history of men’s international limited overs cricket.
Indian men's 10-wicket wins in ODIs
|Balls remaining
|Toss
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|101
|won
|v West Indies
|Port of Spain
|27 Apr 1997
|120
|won
|v Zimbabwe
|Sharjah
|13 Nov 1998
|169
|lost
|v Zimbabwe
|Harare
|15 Jun 2016
|181
|lost
|v East Africa
|Leeds
|11 Jun 1975
|188
|won
|v England
|The Oval
|12 Jul 2022
|231
|lost
|v Kenya
|Bloemfontein
|12 Oct 2001
|170
|won
|v Sri Lanka
|Sharjah
|8 Apr 1984
Bumrah took a career-best 6/19 as the hosts were dismissed for just 110 in 25.2 overs. India captain Rohit Sharma, who won a good toss, later made an unbeaten 76 before Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) cut Brydon Carse for four as the tourists finished on 114/0 with more than 31 overs to spare.
Bumrah produced an opening burst of 4/9 in five overs against an England side featuring arguably their strongest batting line-up at this level since their 2019 World Cup final triumph.
England avoided the embarrassment of being dismissed for less than their record low completed ODI score of 86 all out against Australia at Old Trafford in 2001.
But an innings featuring four ducks in the tops six – Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone were all out for nought – saw England bowled out with nearly half of their 50 overs remaining. Bumrah, 28, returned to clean up Carse and David Willey to surpass his only other five-wicket haul of his 71 match ODI career – 5/27 against Sri Lanka at Pallekelle five years ago.
India's best bowling in ODIs (men)
|Player
|Figures
|Econ
|Inns
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|STR Binny
|4.4-2-4-6
|0.85
|2
|v Bangladesh
|Mirpur
|17 Jun 2014
|A Kumble
|6.1-2-12-6
|1.94
|2
|v West Indies
|Kolkata
|27 Nov 1993
|JJ Bumrah
|7.2-3-19-6
|2.59
|1
|v England
|The Oval
|12 Jul 2022
|A Nehra
|10.0-2-23-6
|2.30
|2
|v England
|Durban
|26 Feb 2003
|Kuldeep Yadav
|10.0-0-25-6
|2.50
|1
|v England
|Nottingham
|12 Jul 2018
Mohammed Shami, Bumrah’s new-ball partner, took 3/31 in seven overs as he became the fastest Indian and joint-third fastest to 150 ODI wickets in matches played in his 80th appearance.
England’s innings boasted just four double-figure contributions, captain Jos Buttler top-scoring with 30 and Willey managed 21.
Bumrah, 28, may have been assisted by overcast conditions, but there was no denying his skill.
“I don’t look at end results and judge my bowling,” Bumrah told reporters after a day/night match that ended so quickly there was no need for the floodlights to be switched on.
“There have been instances where I have bowled so much better than this and not got wickets.”
Bumrah was well-supported by new-ball partner Mohammed Shami (3-31) as India didn’t allow England any breathing room.
“Both of us had a conversation and decided we should go a little fuller and try to bowl a Test-match length,” said Bumrah.
“I try to keep a balanced mind, not look too far ahead... Keeping things simple, not trying to over-complicate it too much and shutting out the outside noise has always worked for me.”
In the chase, Rohit was quickly into his stride and repeatedly pulled sixes off Willey and Craig Overton. He also hooked Carse for six to complete a 49-ball fifty featuring six fours before India completed a memorable win.
Here’s a look at some more statistical highlights from Bumrah’s 6/19 and India’s 10-wicket win in London on Tuesday:
On the batting front, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also crossed the 5,000-run milestone in ODI partnerships for the opening wicket, the second Indian pair to achieve the feat in men’s ODIs. For all wickets, the duo are placed 7th all time.
Most opening partnership runs in men's ODIs
|Partners
|Inns
|Runs
|High
|Ave
|Ganguly-Tendulkar
|136
|6609
|258
|49.32
|Gilchrist- Hayden
|114
|5372
|172
|48.39
|Greenidge-Haynes
|102
|5150
|192*
|52.55
|Dhawan-Sharma
|112
|5108
|210
|46.43
|Amla-de Kock
|93
|4198
|282*
|46.64
|Sehwag- Tendulkar
|93
|3919
|182
|42.13
Most prolific partnerships in men's ODIs
|Partners
|Inns
|Runs
|High
|Ave
|Ganguly-Tendulkar
|176
|8227
|258
|47.55
|Jayawardene- Sangakkara
|151
|5992
|179
|41.61
|Dilshan- Sangakkara
|108
|5475
|210*
|53.67
|Atapattu-Jayasuriya
|144
|5462
|237
|39.29
|Gilchrist- Hayden
|117
|5409
|172
|47.44
|Greenidge-Haynes
|103
|5206
|192*
|52.58
|Dhawan-Rohit
|114
|5153
|210
|46.00
It was a day of few lows for England as well, less than a month after their record-breaking ODI total (nearly breaching the 500 barrier) against Netherlands.
With inputs from AFP.
All statistics in tables and tweets for men’s ODIs unless otherwise mentioned.
Tables in the article courtesy ESPNCricinfo Statsguru.
Also read:
First ODI: Jasprit Bumrah’s six-for, Rohit Sharma’s entertaining knock give India 10-wicket win
England v India, First ODI: Bumrah on career-best figures - ‘Bowled better before, but no wickets’
Reactions to Jasprit Bumrah’s stunning six-wicket show in first ODI against England: ‘Unplayable’
Watch: Jasprit Bumrah picks up four wickets in dream opening spell against England in first ODI
Cricket: Jasprit Bumrah regains top spot in ODI bowlers rankings after his 6-19 in India’s win