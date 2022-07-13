Right from winning the toss, till the winning runs were hit, it was India’s day out at The Oval on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah won the player of the match award as India earned an emphatic 10-wicket victory against England in the first One-Day International of the three-match series in London. And it was a match that created quite a few milestones for Bumrah, as well as the Indian team.

For starters, it was the first time that India beat England by 10 wickets in the history of men’s international limited overs cricket.

Indian men's 10-wicket wins in ODIs Balls remaining Toss Opposition Ground Start Date 101 won v West Indies Port of Spain 27 Apr 1997 120 won v Zimbabwe Sharjah 13 Nov 1998 169 lost v Zimbabwe Harare 15 Jun 2016 181 lost v East Africa Leeds 11 Jun 1975 188 won v England The Oval 12 Jul 2022 231 lost v Kenya Bloemfontein 12 Oct 2001 170 won v Sri Lanka Sharjah 8 Apr 1984

Bumrah took a career-best 6/19 as the hosts were dismissed for just 110 in 25.2 overs. India captain Rohit Sharma, who won a good toss, later made an unbeaten 76 before Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) cut Brydon Carse for four as the tourists finished on 114/0 with more than 31 overs to spare.

Bumrah produced an opening burst of 4/9 in five overs against an England side featuring arguably their strongest batting line-up at this level since their 2019 World Cup final triumph.

England avoided the embarrassment of being dismissed for less than their record low completed ODI score of 86 all out against Australia at Old Trafford in 2001.

But an innings featuring four ducks in the tops six – Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Liam Livingstone were all out for nought – saw England bowled out with nearly half of their 50 overs remaining. Bumrah, 28, returned to clean up Carse and David Willey to surpass his only other five-wicket haul of his 71 match ODI career – 5/27 against Sri Lanka at Pallekelle five years ago.

India's best bowling in ODIs (men) Player Figures Econ Inns Opposition Ground Start Date STR Binny 4.4-2-4-6 0.85 2 v Bangladesh Mirpur 17 Jun 2014 A Kumble 6.1-2-12-6 1.94 2 v West Indies Kolkata 27 Nov 1993 JJ Bumrah 7.2-3-19-6 2.59 1 v England The Oval 12 Jul 2022 A Nehra 10.0-2-23-6 2.30 2 v England Durban 26 Feb 2003 Kuldeep Yadav 10.0-0-25-6 2.50 1 v England Nottingham 12 Jul 2018

Mohammed Shami, Bumrah’s new-ball partner, took 3/31 in seven overs as he became the fastest Indian and joint-third fastest to 150 ODI wickets in matches played in his 80th appearance.

England’s innings boasted just four double-figure contributions, captain Jos Buttler top-scoring with 30 and Willey managed 21.

Bumrah, 28, may have been assisted by overcast conditions, but there was no denying his skill.

“I don’t look at end results and judge my bowling,” Bumrah told reporters after a day/night match that ended so quickly there was no need for the floodlights to be switched on.

“There have been instances where I have bowled so much better than this and not got wickets.”

Bumrah was well-supported by new-ball partner Mohammed Shami (3-31) as India didn’t allow England any breathing room.

“Both of us had a conversation and decided we should go a little fuller and try to bowl a Test-match length,” said Bumrah.

“I try to keep a balanced mind, not look too far ahead... Keeping things simple, not trying to over-complicate it too much and shutting out the outside noise has always worked for me.”

In the chase, Rohit was quickly into his stride and repeatedly pulled sixes off Willey and Craig Overton. He also hooked Carse for six to complete a 49-ball fifty featuring six fours before India completed a memorable win.

Here’s a look at some more statistical highlights from Bumrah’s 6/19 and India’s 10-wicket win in London on Tuesday:

Most wickets taken by Indian opening bowlers in a men's ODI innings.



9 - Shami, Bumrah v ENG at The Oval, 2022

8 - Srinath, Mohanty v BAN at Dhaka, 1998

8 - Irfan, Sreesanth v ENG at Indore, 2006#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 13, 2022

-Bowled out England in 25.2 overs for 110

-Chased down the target in 18.4 overs without losing a wicket.



Match over in 44 overs!



This is the fewest overs India have taken to win a ODI that was scheduled to last 100 overs!!!#INDvsENG #INDvENG #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah becomes the number 1 ranked ODI bowler for the first time since 2020.



He has claimed the no.1 ODI rank atleast once in 4 different calendar years now - 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2022.#ICCRankings — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 13, 2022

Biggest wins in England-India men's ODIs:

by wickets:

10 - IND at The Oval, TODAY

9 - IND at The Oval, 1986

9 - ENG at Nottingham, 2004

9 - ENG at Brisbane, 2015



by balls remaining:

188 - IND at The Oval, TODAY

135 - ENG at Brisbane, 2015

131 - IND at Ranchi, 2013#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 12, 2022

Mohammed Shami becomes the fastest Indian to take 150 ODI wickets (80 matches).



Previously the record belonged to Ajit Agarkar, who reached there in 97 matches.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 12, 2022

Indian specialist bowlers to win most Player of the Match awards in ODIs outside India :-



5 - Zaheer Khan

4 - Ajit Agarkar

4 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

4* - Jasprit Bumrah (wins today)

3 - Javagal Srinath

3 - Anil Kumble

3 - Ishant Sharma

3 - R Ashwin

3 - Md Shami

3 - Y Chahal#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 12, 2022

6 - Jasprit Bumrah's figures of 6-for-19 are the best by any Indian bowler against @ECB_cricket in men's ODIs; it's also the best performance by any bowler at The Oval, London and the fourth-best at any ground in England. Historic.#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/1vMc4gwFOD — OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah's spell of 4-9 is the best opening spell by an Indian bowler in an ODI since Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4-8 against Sri Lanka in 2013. #EngvInd — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 12, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah's 6/19 is now the best ODI bowling figures ever recorded by an Indian bowler in England.



Also the 4th best ODI bowling figures overall in England:



7/36 - Waqar Younis

7/51 - Winston Davis

6/14 - Gary Gimour

6/19 - Jasprit Bumrah

6/25 - Kuldeep Yadav#ENGvIND — Prasenjit Dey (@CricPrasen) July 12, 2022

On the batting front, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan also crossed the 5,000-run milestone in ODI partnerships for the opening wicket, the second Indian pair to achieve the feat in men’s ODIs. For all wickets, the duo are placed 7th all time.

Most opening partnership runs in men's ODIs Partners Inns Runs High Ave Ganguly-Tendulkar 136 6609 258 49.32 Gilchrist- Hayden 114 5372 172 48.39 Greenidge-Haynes 102 5150 192* 52.55 Dhawan-Sharma 112 5108 210 46.43 Amla-de Kock 93 4198 282* 46.64 Sehwag- Tendulkar 93 3919 182 42.13

Most partnership runs by opening pairs in ODIs :-

6609 - Sachin & Sourav 🇮🇳

5372 - Gilchrist & Hayden 🇦🇺

5150 - Greenidge & Haynes 🏝️

5108* - Rohit & Dhawan 🇮🇳



Rohit-Dhawan reached 5000 partnership runs while opening together in ODIs today.#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 12, 2022

Most prolific partnerships in men's ODIs Partners Inns Runs High Ave Ganguly-Tendulkar 176 8227 258 47.55 Jayawardene- Sangakkara 151 5992 179 41.61 Dilshan- Sangakkara 108 5475 210* 53.67 Atapattu-Jayasuriya 144 5462 237 39.29 Gilchrist- Hayden 117 5409 172 47.44 Greenidge-Haynes 103 5206 192* 52.58 Dhawan-Rohit 114 5153 210 46.00

Rohit Sharma year-wise ODI batting average since 2013 (min 4 games)



2013: 52.0

2014: 52.5

2015: 50.9

2016: 62.6

2017: 71.8

2018: 73.6

2019: 57.3

2022: 51.3 (just 4 matches so far)



Massive turnaround from averaging 12 across 14 games in 2012.#ENGvIND #CricketTwitter — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) July 12, 2022

Rohit Sharma hits 250th six of his ODI career today.



He needs to hit six more sixes to become the player with second most no. of sixes hit across formats. Currently, his tally across formats sits at 471.#ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 12, 2022

Most 50+ scores by non-English players in men's ODIs in England :-

14* - Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳

13 - Kane Williamson 🇳🇿

13 - Virat Kohli🇮🇳

13 - Rahul Dravid 🇮🇳



Considering women's ODIs as well, only Mithali Raj (15) is ahead of Rohit in the list now.#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 12, 2022

Most century stands in ODIs:



26 : S Ganguly/S Tendulkar

20 : T Dilshan/K Sangakkara

18 : S Dhawan/RG Sharma*

18 : V Kohli/RG Sharma #ENGvIND — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) July 12, 2022

Rohit Sharma now has the most 50+ scores by any visiting player (14) in men's ODIs in England.



He overtakes Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson (13 each) to take the top spot.#ENGvIND — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) July 12, 2022

It was a day of few lows for England as well, less than a month after their record-breaking ODI total (nearly breaching the 500 barrier) against Netherlands.

England's lowest team totals against India in men's ODIs :-



110 - at The Oval, today

125 - at Jaipur, 2006

149 - at Sydney, 1985

155 - at Ranchi, 2013#ENGvIND — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) July 12, 2022

4 - England's 4 ducks in their top 6 batters was the first time any side has befallen this fate in a men's ODI since England themselves v Australia in January 2018. Row. pic.twitter.com/KnFOczPrNK — OptaJim (@OptaJim) July 12, 2022

Total runs today:



England top six - 37

Rohit Sharma's pull shot - 28#EngvInd — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 12, 2022

