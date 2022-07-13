South Africa have cancelled their men’s one-day international series scheduled for Australia in January, it was confirmed Wednesday.

Matches on January 12, 14 and 17 in Hobart, Sydney and Perth have been scrapped said Cricket Australia, after South Africa’s request for new dates to avoid a clash with their domestic T20 league could not be accommodated.

“It is disappointing that Cricket South Africa will be unable to contest the ODI series in January,” said Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley.

The series was part of the ICC Super League which determines direct qualification for the 2023 World Cup. The top eight teams in the super league table will directly qualify for the 2023 World Cup which will be held in India. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC World Cup Qualifier along with five Associate teams. Only two teams from the qualifier will progress to the World Cup.

South Africa are currently 11th in the standings with 49 points having won four matches, losing seven with two matches producing no results.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Table Rank Team Matches Won Lost Tied No result Points NRR Penalty Overs 1 England 18 12 5 0 1 125 +1.219 2 Bangladesh 18 12 6 0 0 120 +0.384 3 Afghanistan 12 10 2 0 1 100 +0.563 4 Pakistan 15 9 6 0 0 90 +0.095 5 New Zealand 8 8 0 0 0 80 +1.827 6 West Indies 21 8 13 0 0 80 -0.823 7 India 12 8 4 0 0 79 +0.416 1 8 Australia 12 7 5 0 0 70 +0.496 9 Ireland 20 6 12 0 2 68 -0.399 2 10 Sri Lanka 18 6 11 0 1 62 -0.031 3 11 South Africa 13 4 7 0 2 49 -0.206 1 12 Zimbabwe 15 3 11 0 1 35 -0.924 13 Netherlands 16 2 13 0 1 25 -1.240

With a backlog of postponed fixtures form the pandemic meaning no window is available to reschedule before the qualification cut-off in May, South Africa have agreed to forfeit all 30 Super League points to Australia, pending ICC approval.

A three-Test series against South Africa in December and January will go ahead as planned.

Three other Australia fixtures have had venue changes to provide an even spread of matches for home supporters.

A men’s Twenty20 match against the West Indies on October 7 has moved from the Gold Coast to Brisbane, while a Twenty20 international against England two days later has switched to Perth, from Brisbane.

A women’s T20 match against Pakistan on January 26 moves changed from Canberra to Hobart.