World Athletics Championships men’s long jump final as it happened: M Sreeshankar finishes seventh
Updates from the men’s long jump final for which Sreeshankar qualified with 8.00m.
After the heartbreak of Tokyo Olympics, M Sreeshankar finishes in seventh in the men’s long jump final at the World Athletics Championships. That it feels like a disappointment shows how much Sreeshankar has progressed over the year. Sree is still 23 years and has his best years ahead of him. Up next will be the Commonwealth Games in two weeks time.
Men’s long jump final: China’s Jianan Wang wins the men’s long jump event! Wang snatches the gold medal from Miltiadis Tentoglou on his last attempt with a massive 8.36m jump. Simon Ehammer takes bronze. India’s M Sreeshankar finishes in seventh position.
Men’s long jump final: It all comes down to this. Simon Ehammer and Miltiadis Tentoglou are assured of a World Championship medal but can either of them deny Jianan Wang gold? Ehammar cannot as he jumps 7.94m with his final jump.
Men’s long jump final: China’s Jianan Wang comes out of nowhere to jump into the gold medal position with a mammonth 8.36m jump on his last attempt!
Men’s long jump final: Sreeshankar needs 8.16m to have any hopes of a medal. Fair jump but has he got the distance? Not quite. Jumps 7.83m. Not meant to be for Sreeshankar and India today. Sreeshankar finishes in seventh position.
Men’s long jump final: So Sreeshankar has to jump 8.16m to have hopes of a medal. Even 8.15m won’t help him as Maykel Masso will take the bronze by virtue of having the better second jump.
Men’s long jump final: Tentoglou, with his hop and flapping of the wings start routine, extends his lead with a huge 8.32m jump! The Greek is the only jumper to post a better jump in the fifth attempt.
Men’s long jump final: Another foul attempt by Sreeshankar. This time 3.9cm over the line. Needs a big, big jump in his final attempt to get into the medal places.
Men’s long jump final: So after four rounds, the standings remain the same with nobody improving on their previous attempts. Sreeshankar still in seventh with his 7.96m jump.
Men’s long jump final: None of the bottom six jumpers has been able to better their record with their fourth jump so far. Can Ehammer and Tentoglou pull away?
Men’s long jump final: Sreeshankar with his fourth attempt now. Fair jump and gets good height but cannot improve on his first attempt. Registers a 7.89m jump.
Men’s long jump final: Sreeshankar looked like he had comfortably cleared 8m with his third attempt only to foul out by the smallest of margins.
Men’s long jump final: Sreeshankar is into the second round with his 7.96m jump the seventh-best. Wayne Pinnock, Yuki Hashioka, Thobias Montler and Henry Frayne are out of the second round as the bottom four.
Men’s long jump final: Sreeshankar is in danger of not making it to the next round of the final! Fouls by just 0.3cm and his first attempt of 7.96m is keeping him just in.
Men’s long jump final: Sreeshankar needs a big jump in his third attempt to ensure he stays for the second round and out of the bottom four. His 7.96m means he is sixth after 2 rounds. Tentoglou has set the benchmark in the final with his mammoth 8.30m jump with Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer jumping 8.16m and Cuba’s Maykel Masso jumping a season-best 8.15m. Yuki Hashioka remains the only jumper to have not registered a fair jump so far.
Men’s long jump final: Sreeshankar with a foul jump on his second attempt. The Indian could have added the pressure on the other jumpers by improving on his first attempt and going past 8m but not to be. Olympic champion Tentoglou has put the gauntlet down with a massive 8.30m jump to take the lead in the final!
Men’s long jump final: USA’s Steffin McCarter if the first jumper to go over 8m as he registers an 8.04m jump on his second attempt.
Men’s long jump final: We are done with every jumpers’ first attempt and Sreeshankar is in the lead! Only seven of the 12 jumpers registered a fair jump with their first attempt with Olympic champion Tentoglou and automatic qualifiers Yuki Hashioka and Maequis Dendy fouling out.
Men’s long jump final: We are done with half the field and Sreeshankar leads the pack with his 7.96m jump. Miltiadis Tentoglou and Marquis Dendy both foul out while Thobias Montler can only lodge a 6.12m jump.
Men’s long jump final: A very good start from Sreeshankar and he lodges a 7.96m jump on his first attempt! Hopefully, he can build on from this jump. Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou up next.
Men’s long jump final: Australia’s Henry Frayne fouls out with his first jump but USA’s Steffin McCarter lodges a 7.87m jump with his first attempt. Next up, Sreeshankar.
Men’s long jump final: Jamaican Wayne Pinnock starts proceedings and lodges a 7.33m jump. Not the ideal start for the world No 21.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the men’s long jump final from the World Athletics Championships
India’s M Sreeshankar aims to become the first Indian to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships after Anju Bobby George in 2003. Sreeshankar qualified for the final as the seventh-best jumper with a jump of 8.0m. The Palakkad native’s 8.36m is the joint second-best this season along with Tokyo champion Miltiadis Tentoglou with Swiss jumper Simon Ehammer’s 8.45m leap topping the season chart.
Screenshots courtesy World Athletics / Sony LIV