world athletics Watch replay: Athletics World C'ships men's 100m final – Fred Kerley leads the US to a clean sweep Fred Kerley won gold, Marvin Bracy finished second and Trayvon Bromell took the bronze in a podium sweep for the United States in the men's 100m sprint event. Scroll Staff 11 hours ago Fred Kerley, Marvin Bracy and Trayvon Bromell cross the finish line | Lucy Nicholson / REUTERS What a race 🤯@fkerley99 🇺🇸 strikes world 100m gold in 9.86 and leads a US 1-2-3 on home soil 🧹#WorldAthleticsChamps @usatf pic.twitter.com/tvSf11pbEK— World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 17, 2022