Former world champion PV Sindhu defeated the reigning Asian Champion Wang Zhi Yi to lift the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy in a topsy turvy women’s singles final on Sunday.
Sindhu managed to bounce back from a tough second game to take a key lead into the final change of ends and then worked hard from the near side of the court to keep the lead in tact. The final scoreline read 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 as Sindhu won the match in two minutes short of the hour mark, prompting big celebrations from her coach Park Tae Sang too.
This was Sindhu’s third title of the year and the first Super 500 level win. In fact, this is Sindhu’s first Super 500 title on the BWF World Tour since the new format came in place from 2018, and the biggest title since her world championship win at Basel 2019.
“Getting this title means a lot, this would give me a lot of confidence, this will take me to another level,” Sindhu said at the end of the match in an on-court interview.
“The whole week, a couple of matches were in three games, some were in two. But each match was important from the start. Now it’s time to relax a bit and focus on the Commonwealth Games. This is just the start, but it’ll give me a lot of confidence.”