India defeated the West Indies by 68 runs in the first T20 International of a five-match series at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Friday.

Brief scores:

India 190-6 (R. Sharma 64, D. Karthik 41 n.o., S. Yadav 24; A. Joseph 2-46)

West Indies 122-8 (S. Brooks 20, K. Paul 19 n.o., N. Pooran 18; R. Ashwin 2-22, A. Singh 2-24, R. Bishnoi 2-26)

