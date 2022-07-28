With a comprehensive 119-run victory in the third One Day International against West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan-led India competed a 3-0 clean sweep before they move to the Twenty20 leg of the Tour. A collective effort and a new match-winner in nearly every game ensured that skipper Shikhar Dhawan emerged satisfied with the team’s performance.

After close contests and thrillers in the first two games, India finished things off with total domination in the rain-hit final ODI. Thanks to a career-best 98* for Shubman Gill followed by a determined bowling performance that saw Mohammad Siraj (2/14), Shardul Thakur (2/17) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) star with the ball, India finished strongly.

During the post-match press conference, Dhawan said, “I am very proud of the team, the way we have played the whole series. In every match we showed character and turned the challenges into great opportunities. I am happy the way everyone has performed and chipped in.”

“I feel this was as a complete performance I can get as a captain. I am very happy and content. Whatever I asked from the boys they did it.

“There are only positives from the team’s perspective. Everyone made runs in the batting unit, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju, Axar. It’s a very good sign for any batting unit. They are all youngsters and the way they responded in all the matches it’s a big thing.

“And in bowling (Mohammed) Siraj, Prasidh (Krishna), Shardul (Thakur) Yuzi (Chahal) is experienced. Axar also chipped in. Even Hooda bowled well. The entire bowling unit also did well. It feels good to see both the units performing,” he said.

Dhawan also showered praise on Gill – player of the match and series – who scored 205 runs including a 64, 43, 98* and compared his batting style to Rohit Sharma’s.

“He (Gill) has got a very good technique and he is a very classy player. I think he has got bit of a Rohit touch in him. He seems to have a lot of time the way he bats. Good to see that he scored 98 today. He knew how to convert those fifties into 90s,”he said.

While Gill, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer had a memorable series, Dhawan himself seemed to be in good touch having scored 168 runs in the three ODIs, including a 97 in the first ODI and finishing as the the second highest scorer in the series.

“I am very happy with my own batting because I could feel the way I was hitting the shots. With some much experience I know how to play with calmness. I feel good when I handle pressure with more calmness now,” said Dhawan.

The five-match T20I series is set to begin on July 29 where Rohit Sharma will return as skipper.

Quotes courtesy: PTI

