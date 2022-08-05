India at CWG Birmingham 2022, Day 8: Live score, updates, stats, reactions and more
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
CWG 2022, Day 8 schedule: Women’s hockey SF vs AUS, wrestlers set to increase medal tally
Live updates
Lawn bowls, women’s pairs QF, India vs England: Couple of gold medallists in action here again, taking on hosts.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
It was late night madness in Birmingham for the Indian contingent as Sudhir won a gold in men’s Para Powerlifting few minutes after M Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the long jump event, the men’s hockey team reached the semifinals, and the boxers continued to shine as Indian athletes had another good outing in Birmingham on Day 7.
On Day 8, wrestling action will finally begin with six medals at stake. In hockey, the Indian women’s team is set to face Australia in the semifinals in a highly-anticipated rematch of the Tokyo Olympics. There is plenty of more action to look forward to in badminton, athletics, squash, table tennis, lawn bowls, and more.
Key updates of Indian athletes from Day 7:
- Para powerlifting: GOLD! India’s Sudhir takes the top spot in the men’s heavyweight event, in what was the last event of the day (late at night).
- Athletics: SILVER! M Sreeshankar wins a historic silver medal. Becomes the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s long jump event in CWG history.
- Boxing: Medals assured! Amit Panghal qualifies for semifinals of men’s 51kg event with a dominant performance. Jaismine follows suit by defeating the 2018 bronze medallist from New Zealand, 4-1 decision. Sagar reaches men’s +92kg semis and Rohit Tokas reaches 67kg semis to comfirm India’s seventh medal in boxing.
- Men’s Hockey: India beat Wales 4-1 and reach semifinals as group toppers, to face South Africa next. England finish second, to face Australia next.
- Badminton: PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen reach round of 16 in individual events with comfortable wins. Ashwini-Sumeeth lose in XD opener, end of campaign.
- Athletics: Hima Das wins her 200m heat with a time of 23.42s and qualifies for semifinals.
- Table Tennis: Manika Batra begins her individual singles title defence with a straight-games win. Men’s doubles pairs of Sanil Shetty-Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal-G Sathiyan also advance, as do Sathiyan-Manika in mixed doubles.
- Squash: Top seeds Dipika/Saurav enter quarterfinals. Joshna/Harinder bow out in XD round of 16. Anahat/Sunayna lose in R16. Abhay/Velavan progress in doubles. Dipika/Joshna reach quarters in WD.
