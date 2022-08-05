CWG 2022 Day 8 live: Bhavina in action, TT mixed doubles pairs in QF, athletics & wrestling to come
Follow live updates of Indian athletes from day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
CWG 2022, Day 8 schedule: Women’s hockey SF vs AUS, wrestlers set to increase medal tally
Live updates
Athletics Women’s 100m hurdles heats are underway:
Lawn bowls, women’s pairs QF, India vs England: India’s Saikia & Choubey are fighting hard. Trail 12-14 after End 15. There are 18 ends in this one.
Para table tennis: Bhavina Patel had to whether a strong start from Sue Bailey but wins the second game 11-6. In the men’s semi, Nasiru Sule has levelled the match against Raj Alagar taking the second game 11-8
Dilip Unnikrishnan will be helping us keep up with the multisport of madness: Raj Alagar and Bhavina Patel in control in their respective semifinals. Alagar takes the first game 11-7 while Bhavina Patel has won her opener 11-6.
Para table tennis: Three Indians are in semifinals across two divisions, with Bhavina and Sonal potentially heading for an all-Indian final. Bhavina and Raj have taken a lead in their matches.
Table tennis, mixed doubles round of 16: Here’s how the mixed doubles draw looks in mixed doubles, quarterfinals coming up at 830 pm tonight.
Table tennis, mixed doubles round of 16: Sharath/Sreeja, the pair of recently crowned national champions, are also through to the quarterfinals. Let’s quickly check the draw now shall we?
Table tennis, mixed doubles round of 16: Manika/Sathiyan, 2018 bronze medallists and among favourites this time, are through to the quarterfinals with a 11-7, 11-6, 11-7 win against the Nigerian pair.
Table tennis, mixed doubles round of 16: Sathiyan/Manika in control but Sharath/Sreeja are having to fight back from a game down.
Table tennis: Live action underway on the tables.
Wrestling: The stacked entry list includes 14 returning medalists – five of which are looking for back-to-back Commonwealth Games golds, and two of them are Indians: Vinesh & Bajrang.
CWG 2022, Wrestling preview: Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat headline a lineup of stars in action
Sreeshankar in an interview to Sony Sports: Been waiting a medal for a long time for this. And would like to thank my coach father and family, and AFI, SAI, TOPS for all the backing despite my performance in Tokyo. (We will try and get the video, a lovely interview).
Cricket: After New Zealand’s defeat against England, this is how the semifinals line up looks
Hockey: Women’s semifinal (later tonight) is India vs Australia, men’s semifinal tomorrow is India vs South Africa, after a stunning win for RSA against New Zealand.
Lawn bowls, women’s pairs QF, India vs England: India’s Saikia & Choubey are leading 5-2 here after End 4.
Lawn bowls, women’s pairs QF, India vs England: Couple of gold medallists in action here again, taking on hosts.
Hello and welcome to live updates of Indian athletes from day eight of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
It was late night madness in Birmingham for the Indian contingent as Sudhir won a gold in men’s Para Powerlifting few minutes after M Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the long jump event, the men’s hockey team reached the semifinals, and the boxers continued to shine as Indian athletes had another good outing in Birmingham on Day 7.
On Day 8, wrestling action will finally begin with six medals at stake. In hockey, the Indian women’s team is set to face Australia in the semifinals in a highly-anticipated rematch of the Tokyo Olympics. There is plenty of more action to look forward to in badminton, athletics, squash, table tennis, lawn bowls, and more.
Key updates of Indian athletes from Day 7:
- Para powerlifting: GOLD! India’s Sudhir takes the top spot in the men’s heavyweight event, in what was the last event of the day (late at night).
- Athletics: SILVER! M Sreeshankar wins a historic silver medal. Becomes the first Indian to win a silver medal in the men’s long jump event in CWG history.
- Boxing: Medals assured! Amit Panghal qualifies for semifinals of men’s 51kg event with a dominant performance. Jaismine follows suit by defeating the 2018 bronze medallist from New Zealand, 4-1 decision. Sagar reaches men’s +92kg semis and Rohit Tokas reaches 67kg semis to comfirm India’s seventh medal in boxing.
- Men’s Hockey: India beat Wales 4-1 and reach semifinals as group toppers, to face South Africa next. England finish second, to face Australia next.
- Badminton: PV Sindhu, Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen reach round of 16 in individual events with comfortable wins. Ashwini-Sumeeth lose in XD opener, end of campaign.
- Athletics: Hima Das wins her 200m heat with a time of 23.42s and qualifies for semifinals.
- Table Tennis: Manika Batra begins her individual singles title defence with a straight-games win. Men’s doubles pairs of Sanil Shetty-Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal-G Sathiyan also advance, as do Sathiyan-Manika in mixed doubles.
- Squash: Top seeds Dipika/Saurav enter quarterfinals. Joshna/Harinder bow out in XD round of 16. Anahat/Sunayna lose in R16. Abhay/Velavan progress in doubles. Dipika/Joshna reach quarters in WD.
