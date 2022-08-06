CWG 2022 Birmingham Watch: CWG 2022 – Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Deepak Punia’s gold medal ceremonies Three Indian wrestlers won gold medal out of six events that took place on Friday at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia with gold medals | PTI images combination First ever Commonwealth Games 👉🏽 First ever Gold Medal 🇮🇳🫶🏼Relive the moment when #DeepakPunia was bestowed with a 🥇 in Men's Freestyle 86 KG event at #CWG2022 🔥#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara 🫶#SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega #B2022 pic.twitter.com/Oc4lNDG5UH— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2022 𝙂𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙣 tears of 𝙅𝙤𝙮 🇮🇳🥹Emotional scenes as @SakshiMalik soaks in the appreciation after winning her first ever CWG 🥇 medal 🙌#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara 🫶#SakshiMalik #SonySportsNetwork #SirfSonyPeDikhega #B2022 pic.twitter.com/Qfifg1oK6j— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2022 𝐁𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐀𝐓 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐀 𝐊𝐈 𝐉𝐀𝐈 🇮🇳💪📹 | Relive the moment when @BajrangPunia made the entire 🇮🇳 happy by winning the 🥇 in the Men's 65 kg Freestyle Wrestling Final 🤼♂️#BirminghamMeinJitegaHindustanHamara 🫶#CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/GgaTVrwZGm— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 5, 2022 India at CWG 2022 Day 8 blog: Gold in wrestling Bajrang, Sakshi & Deepak; heartbreak for Savita & Co We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Sakshi Malik Bajrang Punia Deepak Punia Wrestling CWG CWG 2022