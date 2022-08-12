Indian badminton star PV Sindhu had an eventful few weeks in Birmingham as she first won the mixed team silver at the Commonwealth Games and followed that up by winning the gold medal in the women’s singles event.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion, got to the top of the podium in the women’s singles event at the CWG for the first time in her glittering career. She had won bronze in Glasgow 2014 and silver in Gold Coast 2018.

BWF World C’ships: PV Sindhu projected to meet An Se Young in QF; tough draw for Lakshya Sen & Co

In an interview with News9 Sports, the 27-year-old reflected on her latest achievement.

“I have completed the sequence now,” said Sindhu. “It was a much-awaited win. I will place it with the other ones because each and every medal gives me different moments and memories to cherish. Playing the finals out there was really important for me because I wanted to get it.”

Sindhu also revealed she played her last three matches at CWG 2022 with considerable pain. She had taping on her left leg during the semifinal and final but somehow managed to get the wins.

“It was hard because I was playing in the quarterfinals and it suddenly came up,” said Sindhu. “It was a bit painful. I left the pain behind because I wanted to win for my country. So I played through the QF, SF and final. I was thinking once this is over I will relax, rest and see a doctor but until then I will just focus on the matches and the tournament.”

Looking ahead at the Badminton World Championship which begins on August 21, Sindhu said that for now, she plans to compete at the marquee event.

“It is not going to be easy from round one. It is going to be hard and we are going to give a 100% and there’s a bit of stress. I need to give it a bit rest, but hopefully it should be fine. For now, yes (I will be participating in the World),” said Sindhu.

She added later: “I consulted a doctor, there’s a bit of stress right now, but I think it should be fine.”

Watch the entire interview here: