Premier League Watch: Gary Neville hits out at Manchester United’s owners after Brentford defeat – ‘Face the music’ Manchester United suffered an embarrassing 4-0 thrashing at Brentford to sink to the bottom of the Premier League on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago Updated 44 minutes ago Manchester United players at Brentford | AFP Play Man Utd have reached a new low.' 💔Gary Neville on a "really, really bad" situation at #MUFC 😶 pic.twitter.com/PDYAH7Fp7D— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2022 Premier League: Manchester United bottom of the league after 4-0 loss to Brentford We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Premier League Manchester United Brentford Gary Neville Sky Sports Football