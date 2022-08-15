Premier League Watch: Thomas Tuchel vs Antonio Conte – the handshake that’s got the Premier League buzzing Spurs and Chelsea managers Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel were sent-off after the full-time whistle for their second physical altercation of the match. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Thomas Tuchel (blue cap) and Antonio Conte | AFP TUCHEL VS CONTE: ROUND TWO!!! 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/XhWuOU4fwD— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Antonio Conte Thomas Tuchel Chelsea Spurs Premier league