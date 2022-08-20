Chennai Quick Guns and Odisha Juggernauts notched-up their second victories in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by defeating Mumbai Khiladis and Rajasthan Warriors respectively in Pune on Friday.

Skipper Amit Patil and all-rounder Ramji Kashyap produced brilliant shows as Chennai Quick Guns defeated Mumbai Khiladis by 20 points. Leading from the front, Patil recorded three minutes and 41 seconds in defence while Kashyap scored 14 points by dismissing six opposition defenders.

Riding on wazir Subhasis Santra’s sensational performance in the attack, Odisha Juggernauts handed a 19-point defeat to Rajasthan Warriors. Santra scored 14 points in the attack by dismissing five Rajasthan Warriors defenders with brilliant dives. Nilesh Jadhav and Aditya Kudale supported Santra by scoring nine and eight points respectively.

High on spirit following their maiden win of the league in the last game, Chennai Quick Guns started off aggressively but Mumbai Khiladis put their best to secure a 26-2 lead in the first seven minutes. However, Chennai Quick Guns made a strong comeback by scoring 37 points in response, thanks to the star of the last game, Kashyap. Extending his brilliant show, Kashyap scored 10 points as Chennai Quick Guns ended the first innings at 39-26.

Coming into the attack, Mumbai Khiladis tried adding more points but Chennai Quick Guns skipper Amit Patil kept them at bay by spending three minutes and 30 seconds on the field and also won six bonus points for his side. The scores were locked at 43-43 with seven minutes to go.

Chennai Quick Guns held their nerves in the deciding final turn and scored 22 points to complete a convincing win with 65-45 score. For Mumbai Khiladis, Faizankha Pathan and Avik Singha scored eight and five points respectively in attack.

Earlier, in-form Majahar Jamadar provided the first three points for Rajasthan Warriors by dismissing Vishal with a brilliant sky dive in 39th second of the match before the opening batch was out in one minute and 47 seconds. Though Dipesh More showcased some skillful display in defence for Odisha Juggernauts by spending two minutes and eight second but Rajasthan Warriors ended the first turn at 20-2 in their favour.

Santra clinched eight points with three dismissals to put Odisha Juggernauts ahead with 34-20 score at the innings break. Gowtham MK ensured four bonus points for Odisha Juggernauts in defence with his stay of three minutes six second at the start of second innings.

Starting the final turn at 38-44 behind, Odisha Juggernauts were quick to add six more points to their tally, thanks to Nilesh Jadhav’s two pole dive-dismissals. Odisha Juggernauts did not let momentum slip away and completed a comfortable 65-46 win in the end.

Skipper Jamadar stood tall for Rajasthan Warriors by scoring an impressive 23 points with nine wickets but his heroics couldn’t save his side from suffering third successive defeat in the league. Besides Jamadar, Hrushikesh Murchavade also claimed 10 points in the attack.