India in Zimbabwe Watch: Shubman Gill scores classy 130 in third ODI against Zimbabwe, his first international century Sikandar Raza scored a century in response but Zimbabwe lost a thrilling match as Gill took a stunning catch to cap a great day. Scroll Staff 39 minutes ago Shubman Gill in action vs Zimbabwe | AFP