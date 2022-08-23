Team India head coach Rahul Dravid has tested positive for Covid-19 in a routine test conducted ahead of the team’s departure to the United Arab Emirates for Asia Cup 2022, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement published by the BCCI, Dravid has been put under the supervision of the board’s medical team and has mild symptoms. He will join the team once he returns with a negative Covid-19 report.

The T20 tournament begins on Saturday, with India’s first match being a highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, is due to assemble in the UAE on Tuesday for the six-nation tournament which also serves as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup in October.