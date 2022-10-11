Thailand edged out Bangladesh for the final spot in the semifinal lineup at the 2022 Women’s T20 Asia Cup with the latter’s match against United Arab Emirates on Tuesday getting abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh, the defending champions, were set to face UAE in Sylhet in their last match of the league stage, and a win would’ve secured them a spot in the semis. But the match had to be called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

This meant that Thailand finished the league stage one point ahead of Bangladesh and secured a memorable spot in the semifinals along with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

After a hard fought battle, India 🇮🇳, Pakistan 🇵🇰, Sri Lanka 🇱🇰 and Thailand 🇹🇭 qualify for the semi-finals of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆!



Here’s a look at the points table after the Bangladesh-UAE match was abandoned. There is only one match left in the league stage, between Pakistan and Sri Lanka later on Tuesday.

Team Mat Won Lost NR Pts NRR India 6 5 1 0 10 +3.141 Pakistan 5 4 1 0 8 +2.101 Sri Lanka 5 4 1 0 8 +1.205 Thailand 6 3 3 0 6 -0.949 Bangladesh 6 2 3 1 5 +0.423 UAE 6 1 4 1 3 -2.181 Malaysia 6 0 6 0 0 -3.002

Heading into the last match of the league stage, it is confirmed that Thailand will enter the semifinals in fourth position. The loser of the match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka will get the third position, while the winner could potentially topple India from the top spot with Net Run Rate coming into play.

Both semifinal matches will take place on Thursday, October 13, with the final scheduled for Saturday, October 15.

