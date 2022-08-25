Badminton world championships Watch: Carolina Marin saves four match points to defeat He Bing Jiao at BWF World Championships Marin won six straight points to win the round of 16 match against the Chinese shuttler. Scroll Staff An hour ago Carolina Marin | Badminton Photo via BWF 🇪🇸 @CarolinaMarin and He Bing Jiao 🇨🇳 go the distance.#BWFWorldChampionships #Tokyo2022 pic.twitter.com/lTI6f5krUZ— BWF (@bwfmedia) August 25, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. BWF World Championships badminton Carolina Marin