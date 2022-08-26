Linthoi Chanambam became India’s first-ever Judo World Champion, beating Brazilian Judoka Bianca Reis 1-0 in the final of the -57kg category in the Cadet World Championships in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday. One of India’s brightest prospects on the Judo mat, Linthoi Chanambam showed glimpses of promise when she won Gold at the Sub-junior National Championships in 2018.

Chanambam, who is part of Indian Inspire Institute’s Judo Program since 2017, has been on several exposure trips with the guidance of the institute’s Judo Head Coach Mamuka Kizilashvili including camps at the University of Tsukuba, in Japan, Georgia and most recently in Bosnia and Herzegovina ahead of the World Cadet Championships.

LINTHOI WINS 🇮🇳's 1st EVER GOLD AT WORLDS 🤩



Reigning Asian Champion 🥋 #LinthoiChanambam (W-57kg) defeats 🇧🇷's Bianca Reis 1-0 to win 🥇 at Cadet World C'ships 2022



She scripts history to become 🌎 Champion by winning 1st ever 🥇 for 🇮🇳 at the Worlds across any age-group

1/1 pic.twitter.com/cTf7CG6rQp — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 26, 2022

In November 2021, Linthoi struck Gold at the National Championships held in Chandigarh, followed by another at the Asian Cadet and Junior Judo Championships, in Bangkok, in July.

Her fantastic run now continues with Chanambam becoming India’s first ever Gold medalist in any age category and across genders at the World Cadet Judo Championships.

“I really don’t have the words and cannot explain how I am feeling right now. I only know that I’m very happy with this victory, and I hope to build on this,” said Chanambam, after her feat.