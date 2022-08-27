Indian athletics Watch: Neeraj Chopra registers first Diamond League meet win of career with 89.08m on injury return Chopra’s first attempt was the best across the field on the night and it was enough to seal a berth for Diamond League Final in Zurich. Scroll Staff 36 minutes ago Neeraj Chopra in action at Lausanne Diamond League | Reuters This is @Neeraj_chopra1's world & we’re just living in it 🤷♂️Watch how 🇮🇳's Golden Boy booked his place in #ZurichDL by finishing on 🔝 at #LausanneDL with a stunning effort of 89.08m 🔥#NeerajChopra #DiamondLeague #Sports18 #DLonSports18 | @athletissima @Diamond_League pic.twitter.com/Zcpp5PryB8— Sports18 (@Sports18) August 26, 2022 Neeraj Chopra at Lausanne Diamond League, as it happened: Neeraj wins a DL meet for first time We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Neeraj Chopra Indian athletics Diamond League Lausanne Diamond League