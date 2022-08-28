Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Live score, updates, stats, reactions, highlights and more
Follow live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Asia Cup: India-Pakistan time again, with one World Cup in rear view mirror and another approaching
Live updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
In what will be batting superstar Virat Kohli’s 100th T20 International, Rohit Sharma’s India and Babar Azam’s Pakistan will aim to start their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on a winning note.
India had suffered a 10-wicket defeat against Pakistan the last time these two teams met, which was at the same venue in Dubai less than a year ago at the T20 World Cup. Now, heading towards the next edition of the T20 World Cup in Australia, Rohit and Co have a chance to set things right and begin their Asia Cup title defence with a win against their rivals.
India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.
