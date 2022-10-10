Asia Cup 2022 Watch: Smriti Mandhana receives special cap to mark 100th T20I, speaks to Thailand team after match During the T20 Asia Cup match against Thailand, Mandhana became the second Indian woman to achieve the feat of playing 100 T20Is. Scroll Staff An hour ago Twitter @BCCIWomen Indian 🇮🇳 ace batter, Smriti Mandhana grabs her 100th T20I cap as her team congratulates her on this massive achievement. We hope to see her dazzle with the bat in the upcoming games of the #WomensAsiaCup2022 🏆!@mandhana_smriti @BCCIWomen #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/PVcFrx5JuI— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 10, 2022 Indian captain 🇮🇳, Smriti Mandhana, who played her 100th T20I, and Jemimah Rodrigues, share their experience with the Thailand players 🇹🇭. #INDvTHAI #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/JGScwmbT3W— AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 10, 2022 Women’s T20 Asia Cup, India vs Thailand as it happened: Smriti Mandhana and Co win by 9 wickets We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Smriti Mandhana cricket asia cup asia cup 2022 women's t20 asia cup 2022 indian women's cricket team