Hardik Pandya hit an unbeaten 33 as India beat Pakistan by five wickets in a hard-fought Asia Cup T20 International on Sunday.

Chasing 148 for victory, Ravindra Jadeja, who hit 35, and Pandya put on a key fifth-wicket stand of 52 as India reached their target with two balls to spare in Dubai.

Earlier, pace bowlers Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pandya shared seven wickets to set up victory for India in their opening match of the six-nation tournament after they bowled out Pakistan for 147.

Here are some reactions to India’s win:

For his match-winning knock of 33* off 17 deliveries, @hardikpandya7 is our Top Performer from the second innings.



A look at his batting summary here 👇👇#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/DEHo3wPM1N — BCCI (@BCCI) August 28, 2022

Brilliant start 👏👏👏 Memorable game of cricket 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/drA0Fryc6d — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) August 28, 2022

Few things appear to disturb Hardik's equanimity these days. Quite astounding. Incredible to watch. Bossed the #INDvPAK game with both ball and bat. Will shoulder a massive burden of expectations at the #T20WorldCup given his 3D skills and the zen energy there is about him. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) August 28, 2022

What an inning! That assuring look from Hardik to DK after that dot ball only showed how confident he was to win this game! And he finished it in style in the next delivery. ❤🔥 #INDvPAK — Ritwika Dhar (@RituD307) August 28, 2022

Played, Hardik!!!

Dinesh Karthik is all of us rn #indvpak pic.twitter.com/uZy75hGxgt — Mon (@4sacinom) August 28, 2022

#TeamIndia put up a spectacular all-round performance in today’s #AsiaCup2022 match. The team has displayed superb skill and grit. Congratulations to them on the victory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2022

That’s more like the type of India Pakistan matches you want. Obviously would’ve been sweeter if there was a super over #PAKvIND — Bazid Khan (@bazidkhan81) August 28, 2022

A high voltage contest these #INDvPAK games, and the boys have shown tremendous composure and character. Very well played to begin the Asia Cup with a remarkable win.#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/Awidw6WPFD — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 28, 2022

Indians scoring 30+ runs and taking 3+ wickets in a T20I match:



3 times Hardik Pandya

2 times Yuvraj Singh



None apart from these 2. #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #Pandya #India #CricketTwitter — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) August 28, 2022

Proper Cricket game that! Tricky wicket with two really good bowling attacks. Congrats India and well done on 100th Virat👏👏🎉 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) August 28, 2022

Hardik is in such a great mental space right now. Calm and delivering through top notch performances. Huge for India. — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) August 28, 2022

Calm as ever, and with incredible skill, Hardik Pandya takes India home. In this form, few better than him in this format. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 28, 2022

My favourite player from today's game?

B̶h̶u̶v̶a̶n̶e̶s̶h̶w̶a̶r̶ ̶K̶u̶m̶a̶r̶

̶V̶i̶r̶a̶t̶ ̶K̶o̶h̶l̶i̶

̶H̶a̶r̶d̶i̶k̶ ̶P̶a̶n̶d̶y̶a̶



The pitch.



Something in it for both pace and spin, and so the runs are all the more valuable.



Hope to see this through the tournament.#INDvsPAK — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) August 28, 2022

Scoring 25 runs & taking 3 wickets in the same T20I for India:



Hardik Pandya - thrice

Yuvraj Singh - twice



[End of the list]#INDvPAK #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCup — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 28, 2022

Wow wow wow ! Fantastic Hardik Pandya. Sab kuchh main karega. Brilliant performance by Bhuvi, good hand by Jaddu and Kohli as well.

Glad to see a close #INDvsPAK match after a long time. Mast maza aa gaya. pic.twitter.com/HLNrnLRpK8 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 28, 2022

You SUPERSTAR 👏 What a game! What a player! @hardikpandya7 Well done 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/ajoAJKowKO — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 28, 2022

India’s bowling was superb, but so was Pakistan’s. Finally, India’s all rounders made the crucial difference. Jadeja came good with bat, Pandya with ball and bat. But there’s work remaining for coach and captain in getting top order playing to potential — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) August 28, 2022

No one has scored more runs than Hardik's 33* and taken more wickets than his three in the same T20I match vs Pakistan.#INDvsPAK #INDvPAK #PAKvIND #AsiaCup2022 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) August 28, 2022

Hardik Pandya, return of the proper all-rounder.

Now this is how a good masala sequel is done! #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) August 28, 2022

Jadeja raining on Hardik’s potential parade in a chase v Pakistan? That is a tale I have heard before. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) August 28, 2022

#AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK



Massive love-hate relationship with this Hardik Pandya swagger.



What a performance w both the bat and ball, icy! 🔥 🥶 — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) August 28, 2022

Hardlengths Pandya and Hardhitting Pandya have won the match for India.#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 28, 2022

With the ball, with the bat. And how about that cool reaction to the winning six. Hardik Pandya is a star.#AsiaCup #INDvPAK https://t.co/NS0wCL1Lfc — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) August 28, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)