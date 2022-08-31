Asia Cup 2022, India vs Hong Kong live updates: Rohit Sharma and Co look to seal Super Four spot
Follow live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash between India and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Asia Cup 2022 Group A clash between India and Hong Kong at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
After a thrilling win against Pakistan in their tournament opener, India will look to build momentum as they face Hong Kong in their second match in Dubai. Rohit Sharma and Co got the better of Pakistan, having lost to their rivals at the same venue during the T20 World Cup last year, thanks mainly to the all-round brilliance of Hardik Pandya and a fine spell of bowling from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Against Hong Kong, who qualified for the group stage with some impressive performances in the days leading up to this group-stage phase, India would want to put in another strong performance and book their spot in the Super Four stage.
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi.
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan (c), Scott McKechnie (wk), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Wajid Shah, Aftab Hussain, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi.
Here’s a look at the points tables ahead of tonight’s game:
|Group A
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+0.175
|Hong Kong
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.000
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.175
|Group B
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Afghanistan
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|+2.467
|Bangladesh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-0.731
|Sri Lanka
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-5.176