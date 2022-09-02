All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was on Friday ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 due to a a right knee injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Axar Patel has been named as the replacement by the all-India senior selection committee.

As per the BCCI release, Jadeja is currently under the supervision of the board’s medical team.

Axar was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon.

Jadeja played a key role in India’s win against Pakistan in their tournament opener. The left-hander scored a crucial 35 off 29, batting at No 4, and put on a match-winning partnership with Hardik Pandya.

Jadeja then returned figures of 1/15 while bowling in India’s 40-run win over Hong Kong which secured the team’s spot in the Super Four stage.

The six-nation Asia Cup tournament, hosted by the United Arab Emirates, is a warm-up for this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia starting next month.

India’s squad for Asia Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.