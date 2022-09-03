US Open 2022 Watch: ‘I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus’ – Williams bids farewell with US Open defeat Williams, who last month signalled she planned to retire after the Open, lost 7-5, 6-7 (4/7) 6-1 against Tomljanovic in a thrilling 3-hour 5-minute battle. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago Serena Williams | AFP "I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus."@serenawilliams 💙 @Venuseswilliams pic.twitter.com/C7RZXcf23E— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022 A speech worth of the 🐐@serenawilliams | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/0twItGF0jq— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022 US Open 2022: Serena Williams walks off into the sunset after building a highway full of dreams We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. US Open 2022 US Open Serena Williams