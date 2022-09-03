Delhi Football chief Shaji Prabhakaran was appointed as the secretary general of the All India Football Federation, the newly-elected AIFF Executive Committee announced on Saturday

Former acting secretary general Sunando Dhar will serve as the deputy secretary general while former India men’s team captain IM Vijayan will serve chairperson of the AIFF technical committee.

The technical committee will also include former Indian footballers Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Climax Lawrence, Harjinder Singh, Arun Malhotra and Pinky Bompa. Former India captain Shabbir Ali will chair the advisory committee.

A day after being elected as the AIFF’s new president, former India player Kalyan Chaubey chaired the meeting of the newly-elected executive committee. The meeting was also attended by vice president NA Harris, treasurer Ajay Kipa and the five of the six eminent footballers co-opted in the committee.

Bhaichung Bhutia, who had contested for the post of the AIFF president and had been included in the executive committee as an eminent player, was absent from the meeting.

