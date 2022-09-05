Mohammad Rizwan hit an attacking 71 and Mohammad Nawaz made a fine all-round contribution as Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in a last-over Super Four thriller at the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Chasing 182 for victory after an impressive half-century by Virat Kohli, Pakistan achieved their target with one ball to spare in Dubai thanks to a key 73-run stand between Rizwan and Mohammad Nawaz (42).

Rizwan was out after his second successive half-century in the 17th over but Khushdil Shah, with his unbeaten 14, and Asif Ali, who made 16 off eight balls, made sure Pakistan got over the line against Arshdeep Singh.

Reprieved after Arshdeep dropped an easy catch at short third man, Asif hit a six and two fours before falling with two balls left, leaving Iftikhar Ahmed to knock off the remaining two runs

Every day may not be our day but we stay strong and move on. 🇮🇳#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Gmi4ATP5VE — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 4, 2022

#INDvsPAK games are always a rollercoaster ride.



India posted a competitive total courtesy of a good knock by @imVkohli, but @iMRizwanPak and @mnawaz94’s partnership was a game changer for me.



All in all a good contest! pic.twitter.com/c5PoA8ojfO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 4, 2022

This Pakistan vs India battle continues to be a real thing eh👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 4, 2022

First defeat for India in Asia Cup T20s (in 8 matches), also the highest successful chase in India-Pakistan T20Is.



Mohammad Rizwan (71) has now top-scored for Pakistan in 6 out of their last seven T20Is!#INDvPAK #INDvsPAK2022 — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 4, 2022

With every match that India play without Bumrah, his importance in this country becomes more glaring. — Manya (@CSKian716) September 4, 2022

This is the first time India lost a men's T20 Asia Cup match. The 7-match unbroken record comes to an end. — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 4, 2022

My player of the match is Nawaz. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 4, 2022

Both Rajapaksa and Nawaz ended up playing momentum-shifting knocks. Nawaz's 20-ball 42 changed the complexion of the chase & took heaps of pressure off Rizwan.



A second straight #INDvsPAK box-office match after several one-sided damp squibs. 🤌#AsiaCuphttps://t.co/qkcH0K3Sua — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 4, 2022

In a post-COVID era where every other game is played on grounds with lopsided dimensions, the value of LH-RH p’ships increase dramatically. Not only do you want the right matchups vs spin, having a batter hitting to the short side vs pace is massive. Excellent use of Nawaz today. — Karthikeya (@KarthikeyaCric) September 4, 2022

Important takeaways for India. Kohli’s form in upswing but for team to be formidable, more runs needed from openers.

Jadeja slot not easy to fill.

Bishnoi high value. Skilful bowler, combative cricketer:

Arshdeep Made some mistakes but hugely talented. Don’t condemn him — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 4, 2022

Round 1 to 🇮🇳

Round 2 to 🇵🇰



Will there be a Round 3? 👀🤞#INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/uuaSuBc3vi — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 4, 2022

Well chased, Pakistan. India severely shorthanded on the bowling.



Two back to back India-Pak humdingers of contrasting styles. Box office gold tho. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) September 4, 2022

Ultimately though, Jasprit Bumrah & Harshal Patel... this Indian bowling lineup desperately needs those two to add some death bowling sexiness. #AsiaCup2022 #INDvPAK — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 4, 2022

So it's 1-1 in Dubai. India batted as they have been hoping to and got to a par score. But Pakistan's batsmen held their nerve on a good batting surface to chase down 182 with one ball to spare.#INDvPAK #AsiaCup Muscle from Rizwan, smarts from Nawaz, clean hits from Asif Ali. — Anand Vasu (@anandvasu) September 4, 2022

Let’s cut young Arshdeep some slack. He is a fine cricketer who will have many better days. A dropped catch cost India the game. But credit to @iMRizwanPak who played the key innings with Mohd Nawaz: next Sunday India will be back to win the final! Picture baaki hai👍 #INDvsPAK — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 4, 2022

It was the team that failed. Not Arshdeep Singh. We are with him. He bowled the best. Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar did not deliver. — Vijay Lokapally 🇮🇳 (@vijaylokapally) September 4, 2022

Well played Pakistan. For India - I know we can and will discuss a lot of things around this game but I think the big point is the balance that Jadeja lends to this team. He was missed. #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #INDvPAK — RK (@RK_sports) September 4, 2022

Must win games for India against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan this week. Broadcaster's pay day! #AsiaCupT20 #INDvPAK — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) September 4, 2022

Earlier, Kohli’s 60 guided India to 181/7 after being put in to bat first.

Pakistan started their chase cautiously and lost skipper Babar Azam for 14 with leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi luring the batter into a chip straight to mid-wicket.

The in-form Rizwan, who made 43 and 78 in the previous two matches, hit back with three boundaries off pace bowler Hardik Pandya and a six in the next over.

He put on 41 runs with Fakhar Zaman who played a scratchy knock of 13 before falling to Yuzvendra Chahal’s leg spin.

Pakistan promoted the left-handed Nawaz, primarily a spinner, in the batting order to up the scoring and he delivered by promptly hitting a four and six.

Rizwan, who hurt himself keeping wicket after landing awkwardly on his right leg but was able to continue, anchored the innings and reached fifty in 37 balls.

Nawaz smashed five fours and two sixes in his 20-ball blitz and stood firm with Rizwan before getting out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Pandya removed Rizwan as India sensed a turnaround but the left-handed Khushdil and Asif pulled off the chase as Pakistan avenged their loss to India in the group stage.

Star batter Kohli, who hit 60 off 44 balls before being run out in the final over, helped India survive a middle-order stutter to post a competitive total.

He reached his 32nd half-century in 36 balls with a six off pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain amid chants of “Kohli, Kohli” at a packed stadium.

Inputs from AFP