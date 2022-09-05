On Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed that Mastercard will be the title sponsor for all international matches (both women and men) held on home soil, along with domestic cricket matches like Irani Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and Ranji Trophy organised by the BCCI as also all junior cricket (Under 19 and Under 23) matches held in India.

With this collaboration, Mastercard expanded its portfolio of partnerships after existing marquee properties like the Uefa Champions League and the Australian and French Open tennis tournaments.

In a statement by the BCCI, President Sourav Ganguly said, “The BCCI welcomes Mastercard as the Title Sponsor for home cricket matches for the 2022-23 season. Along with the international home series, the BCCI’s domestic tournaments are crucial as they are a steppingstone towards making India a strong international side.”

He added: “The BCCI truly values Mastercard’s support in building Indian cricket. This sport is more than a passion point, it’s a way of life and we look forward to some innovative experiences for the fans via this partnership and deliver value to Mastercard through this collaboration.”

Mastercard signed former India captain MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador over four years ago.

MS Dhoni, on the partnership, said, “Cricket has been my life and given me everything I have. I am thrilled that Mastercard is sponsoring all the home cricket matches of the BCCI, and especially the domestic, junior and women’s cricket. The Ranji and junior players of today will play for the country tomorrow and continue to embody the pride of 1.3 billion Indians.”