Suresh Raina, former India player and one of Chennai Super Kings’ all-time greats, announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from all formats of cricket.

Raina, who had announced his international retirement alongside MS Dhoni, did not play in IPL 2022.

It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities 🇮🇳 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 6, 2022

Raina, often referred to as Mr. IPL, has long been a regular for CSK. He played for Gujarat Lions in the two editions that CSK had been suspended for. He played 205 matches in the league scoring 5,528 runs.

Suresh Raina in the IPL Year Mat No Runs HS SR 100 50 Career 205 30 5528 100* 136.76 1 39 2021 12 2 160 54 125.00 0 1 2019 17 1 383 59 121.97 0 3 2018 15 3 445 75* 132.44 0 4 2017 14 3 442 84 143.97 0 3 2016 15 1 399 75 127.88 0 3 2015 17 2 374 62 123.02 0 2 2014 16 3 523 87 146.08 0 5 2013 18 4 548 100* 150.13 1 4 2012 19 1 441 73 135.69 0 1 2011 16 2 438 73* 134.76 0 4 2010 16 5 520 83* 142.85 0 4 2009 14 0 434 98 140.90 0 2 2008 16 3 421 55* 142.22 0 3

According to PTI, Raina’s retirement announcement is to facilitate his participation in overseas cricket leagues. An active Indian cricketer who wishes to be part of IPL, cannot play in leagues outside India as per the BCCI rules.

“Since an active India or domestic player can’t take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world. He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK,” according to the report.

Raina’s last competitive game as things stand was on October 2021 for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. For India Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011.

