Suresh Raina, former India player and one of Chennai Super Kings’ all-time greats, announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from all formats of cricket.
Raina, who had announced his international retirement alongside MS Dhoni, did not play in IPL 2022.
Raina, often referred to as Mr. IPL, has long been a regular for CSK. He played for Gujarat Lions in the two editions that CSK had been suspended for. He played 205 matches in the league scoring 5,528 runs.
Suresh Raina in the IPL
|Year
|Mat
|No
|Runs
|HS
|SR
|100
|50
|Career
|205
|30
|5528
|100*
|136.76
|1
|39
|2021
|12
|2
|160
|54
|125.00
|0
|1
|2019
|17
|1
|383
|59
|121.97
|0
|3
|2018
|15
|3
|445
|75*
|132.44
|0
|4
|2017
|14
|3
|442
|84
|143.97
|0
|3
|2016
|15
|1
|399
|75
|127.88
|0
|3
|2015
|17
|2
|374
|62
|123.02
|0
|2
|2014
|16
|3
|523
|87
|146.08
|0
|5
|2013
|18
|4
|548
|100*
|150.13
|1
|4
|2012
|19
|1
|441
|73
|135.69
|0
|1
|2011
|16
|2
|438
|73*
|134.76
|0
|4
|2010
|16
|5
|520
|83*
|142.85
|0
|4
|2009
|14
|0
|434
|98
|140.90
|0
|2
|2008
|16
|3
|421
|55*
|142.22
|0
|3
According to PTI, Raina’s retirement announcement is to facilitate his participation in overseas cricket leagues. An active Indian cricketer who wishes to be part of IPL, cannot play in leagues outside India as per the BCCI rules.
“Since an active India or domestic player can’t take part in overseas leagues, Raina needed to take this step for him to explore T20 leagues around the world. He could also be seen in Cricket South Africa’s new T20 league, to be held next year, with all six teams owned by IPL franchises, including CSK,” according to the report.
Raina’s last competitive game as things stand was on October 2021 for CSK against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi. For India Raina played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20s. He was part of the World Cup winning squad in 2011.
