On the heels of Mahendra Singh Dhoni announcing his retirement from international cricket, his India and Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, too, has decided to bid adieu to the game.

The left-hander, aged 33, last played for India in 2018 but he has been let down by form in recent years. The arrival of young talented middle-order batsmen hasn’t helped his cause either.

But over his long career, Raina made a name for himself as a good finisher and one of India’s finest ever fielders.

Raina's international career Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Tests 18 768 120 26.48 53.14 1 7 ODIs 226 5615 116* 35.31 93.50 5 36 T20Is 78 1605 101 29.18 134.87 1 5

Raina’s message on Instagram read: “It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind.”

The BCCI is yet to send an official statement on Raina’s announcement.

More details awaited...