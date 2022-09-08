ATK Mohun Bagan’s AFC Cup campaign came to an end on Wednesday after the Indian Super League side lost 3-1 to Kuala Lumpur City in the Inter-Zone semifinal in Kolkata.

Kuala Lumpur struck twice in added time to end ATK Mohun Bagan’s AFC Cup campaign at this stage for the second successive season after the ISL side suffered a 6-0 loss to Nasaf Qarshi last edition.

After a goalless first half, the visitors took the lead in the 60th minute when captain Paulo Josue found the back of the net with a stunning long range effort.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇮🇳 ATK Mohun Bagan 1️⃣-3️⃣ Kuala Lumpur City 🇲🇾



KL City's historic campaign continues as they beat ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata to reach the Inter-Zone Final!



Match Report 📋 https://t.co/KidfWmjidw#AFCCup2022 | #AMBvKLC pic.twitter.com/8ZoNsky2q4 — #AFCCup2022 (@AFCCup) September 8, 2022

The home side kept on pushing and finally found the equaliser in the 90th minute. Substitute Fardin Ali Molla capitalised on Kuala Lumpur’s inability to clear the ball to get ATKMB back in the match.

Just as the match look destined to go into extra-time, Fakrul Aiman gave Kuala Lumpur the lead once again with a glancing header off a Josue freekick in the 92nd minute.

The vistors put the tie to bed after some poor defending from ATKMB allowed Romel Morales to have a clear run at goal before slotting it calmly past Vishal Kaith in goal.

It was a historic win for Kuala Lumpur City who became the first Malaysian club to reach the Inter-Zone Final of the AFC Cup where they will face Uzbek club FC Sogdiana Jizzakh on October 5.