India’s Virat Kohli scored his first T20 International century in a Asia Cup Super Four contest against Afghanistan on Thursday, ending a wait for the three-figure mark that extended back to November 2019.

He reached the milestone with a four and six off pace bowler Fareed Ahmad to get a ton after nearly three years – his last hundred coming in November 2019 in a Test against Bangladesh.

Speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar for broadcasters Star Sports after the innings, Kohli spoke about the break and how his wife Anushka Sharma played a crucial role in helping him find the right perspective.

The celebration said a thousand words... It was indeed, I feel very blessed, very grateful right now. The last two and a half years or so, it’s taught me a lot. I’m going to turn 34 in November. So celebrations are all from the past. I’ve put a lot of things in perspective. And yeah, actually I was a bit shocked because this was the format I least expected a century to come anytime soon. But look, it is all God’s blessings. I’ve been working hard and this was just a moment which was very special for me and for the team as well.

Emotions when he scored the century... Well, it was an accumulation of a lot of things. As I said, when I came back into the team, the team has been really open and welcoming and helpful and given me space to work on my game. I know there was a lot of stuff going on, on the outside, but they really kept my perspective right. And I kissed my ring in the celebration as well. You see me standing here like this right now because all the things that have been put in perspective has been done by one person who stood by me through all these difficult times. That’s Anushka... and this 100 is specially dedicated to her and our little daughter Vamika as well.