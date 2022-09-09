Indian athletics Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s trophy-clinching 88.44m throw at Diamond League Final in Zurich Tokyo Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian to be crowned Diamond League champion. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Neeraj Chopra in action in Zurich | AFP C H A M P I O N 💎HOPRARelive the moment @Neeraj_chopra1 became the FIRST INDIAN to win a @Diamond_League 🏆💎 🥳#NeerajChopra #ZurichDL #DiamondLeagueFinal #DLFinal #DLonSports18 #Sports18 @WeltklasseZH pic.twitter.com/MV8SuN3hZ9— Sports18 (@Sports18) September 8, 2022 Read more in our recap here:#ZurichDL #DiamondLeagueFinal#NeerajChopra, history-maker yet again. 💎 Diamond Trophy for India's Olympic gold medallist. https://t.co/QFbnXmi1RG pic.twitter.com/6pqI0sSjxm— The Field (@thefield_in) September 8, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Diamond League Final Neeraj Chopra Zurich