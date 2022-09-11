International Cricket Watch: Steve Smith's brilliant display of game awareness as he smashes a six The centurion counted the fielders in the ring, discovered one was short, and after hitting a six off Jimmy Neesham, informed the square leg umpire of the same. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Australia's Steve Smith celebrates reaching his century (100 runs) during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Australia and New Zealand at the Cazalys Stadium in Cairns on September 11, 2022. | AFP Steve Smith launching a filthy slog over the fence because he knew it was a no-ball due to the number of fielders outside the circle 🤯#AUSvNZ #PlayOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/T3LFFjsCB8— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Steve Smith Cricket Australia New Zealand