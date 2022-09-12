All eyes will be on the BCCI social media handles as and when India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, to be led by Rohit Sharma, will be announced.

As per reports, the selection committee is meeting on Monday to pick the squad for the tournament in Australia.

The debate around the squad, as it tends to be, has been non-stop in the last few weeks, especially during the Asia Cup where India’s early defeat resulted in even more fevered discussions on what the right combination for India would be.

As we get ready to find out who the final 15 and group of three reserves (presumably) are to make the trip to Australia, let’s wear the selectors’ hat and give it a go.

For the purpose of this exercise we assume Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are both fit and available for selection.

Certainties

Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah would be the sureshot candidates in the final 15. The current and former captains will be expected to lead India’s charge at regaining the trophy that has been elusive since 2007. If there were any doubts at all pre-Asia Cup about where Kohli fits in the T20I team, his return to form has been timely.

There might be debate around Rahul’s approach, but there is no questioning his place in the squad, and for now, the starting XI. Bumrah has reportedly been cleared after missing Asia Cup due to a back injury. In Pandya, India have a crucial cog of their wheels to provide balance.

In Suryakumar, India have one of the most complete T20 batters in the world currently.

Near certainties

Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant will both make the final cut of 15 for the World Cup, even though after the Asia Cup, there are more questions than answers surrounding who is first choice. Ravindra Jadeja’s injury (which is set to rule him out of the World Cup) has probably damaged Karthik’s chances of playing in the XI despite his good form as a finisher.

Pant, as a left-handed top order batting option, was preferred over Karthik in the Asia Cup once Jadeja was out of reckoning. Even though Pant’s form in the shortest format has not been ideal, at this point he seems to be the first choice gloveman.

But in these two, India have wicket-keeping options who can each also play as a pure batter if needed.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar can also be considered as a near certainty despite his bowling at the death in the Asia Cup not living up to the expectations of him, and his lack of sheer pace through the air is perhaps not ideal for Australian conditions. His experience and new ball prowess should still see him make the cut ahead of the likes of Deepak Chahar.

Yuzvendra Chahal is perhaps leading the race for the first spinner role even though his international returns remain hit and miss. In Jadeja’s absence, Axar Patel is all but guaranteed a place in the 15 as well.

The rest

The rest of bowling line up is where the real debate is going to be for the selectors.

Harshal Patel, if fit, should walk back into the XI given the variety he provides. Arshdeep Singh’s new ball swing and death overs yorkers should see him retain his place, even though he has proved expensive on a couple of occasions in recent times. The youngster has come in for rich praise for his control from Rohit Sharma, and as a left-armer, provides inherent variety.

So that leaves with us with two spots.

The batting lineup will need a backup, and ideally someone who can fit in multiple positions. Given he can also bowl a few overs and was preferred in the Super 4s in Asia Cup over Dinesh Karthik, that position is set to go to Deepak Hooda.

The final spot in the 15 would either have to be an out-and-out pacer or another spin option. If extra pace is what the selectors want, Avesh Khan could get a look in while a lot of experts’ hearts seem to have grown fond of Mohammed Shami in his absence. Despite not playing a T20I since the last World Cup, his stocks have risen in recent weeks. In R Ashwin, the selectors have a tried and tested veteran but our nod here will have to go Ravi Bishnoi. As an attacking wrist-spinner, the youngster presents a more attacking option and could be a great wicket-taking outlet in the middle overs especially in larger grounds.

In the reserves, Sanju Samson would hopefully find a place because of what Rohit Sharma had said earlier this year about his batting style being suited to a T for Australian conditions.

Scroll.in’s predicted 15-member squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi Standby: R Ashwin, Avesh Khan / Mohammed Shami, Sanju Samson

