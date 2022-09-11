Asia Cup 2022 final, PAK vs SL live: Sri Lanka in trouble as Pakistan bowlers fire in unison
Follow live updates of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Follow Scroll.in’s full coverage of Asia Cup 2022 here.
Preview: Babar Azam’s Pakistan aim to stop red-hot Sri Lanka in final
Live updates
SL 85/5 (12 overs): Another classy shot from Rajapaksa, this time the left-hander plays a late cut off Iftikhar for four. This partnership has looked good so far.
SL 77/5 (11 overs): Strong over for Sri Lanka as Rajapaksa and Hasaranga pick a boundary each off Shadab’s bowling.
SL 67/5 (10 overs): Well, we’re at the halfway stage of the Sri Lanka innings, as Iftikhar completes another tight over, and it seems Sri Lanka have a mountain to climb. They have Rajapaksa and Hasaranga at the crease and the lefty-righty pair needs to deliver a partnership.
SL 58/5 (8.5 overs): OUT! Big blow for Sri Lanka as Shadab Khan dismissed skipper Dasun Shanaka. The leg-spinner tossed it up and the right-hander went for a mighty slog only to get clean bowled. It’s all Pakistan at the moment. The new batter is Wanindu Hasaranga.
SL 53/4 (7.4 overs): OUT! What a catch! Iftikhar joins the attack and gets the key wicket of de Silva. The right-hander struck it hard straight back and the off-spinner took a brilliant reflex catch. De Silva walks back for 28 off 21 and Sri Lanka are in big trouble. The new batter is skipper Dasun Shanaka.
SL 47/3 (7 overs): Pakistan introduce spin with the field spreading and Shadab Khan starts with a tight over, just five singles from it.
SL 42/3 (6 overs): Haris Rauf is breathing fire at the moment with pace, swing and accuracy. He bowls an excellent in-swinging yorker to Bhanuka Rajapaksa and strikes the left-hander on the front pad. The umpire says not-out and DRS shows umpire’s call. That was an entertaining powerplay alright.
SL 36/3 (5.1 overs): OUT! Haris strikes again and Gunathilaka is clean bowled. Another sensational delivery, it shaped in to the right-hander and beat him all ends up. Pakistan are pumped.
SL 36/2 (5 overs): Another superb drive through the covers by de Silva for four. Hasnain offers a bit of width and the right-hander has no hesitation in extending his arms and going hard.
The new batter is Danushka Gunathilaka.
SL 23/2 (3.2 overs): OUT! Sri Lanka have lost both their openers! Haris Rauf joins the attack and strikes as Pathum Nissanka mistimes one and Babar Azam runs back from mid-off to take a good catch. The right-hander departs for 8 off 11.
SL 23/1 (3 overs): It’s rare to see just one cover fielder and Sri Lanka are taking advantage of it. This time Nissanka drives one from Naseem for four.
SL 16/1 (2 overs): Stunning shot from de Silva! Hasnain pitched it full and shaped it away and the right-hander leaned it to play a gorgeous cover-drive for four. That was picture-perfect. He follows that up with a similar shot for four, this time on the rise over the in-field.
SL 2/1 (0.3 overs): OUT! What a ball from Naseem! He started with a wide way down leg but he nails his line this time and the big in-swinger breaches Kusal Mendis’ defence to crash into the stumps. The right-hander walks back for a first-ball duck. The new batter is Dhananjaya de Silva.
7.30 pm: The anthems are done and we’re ready for play! Can Sri Lanka post a big total? They’ll surely have their work cut out against a potent Pakistan attack. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are at the crease. Naseem Shah has the ball in hand. The title is on the line. Here we go!
Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka.
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.
TOSS: Babar Azam has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Hello and welcome to live updates of the Asia Cup 2022 final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka will have the edge heading into the contest having beaten Pakistan in the last match of the Super Four stage. Dasun Shanaka and Co are on a four-match winning streak and will be confident of putting in another strong performance. But Babar Azam’s team can’t be counted out either. They’s played some solid cricket in the tournament and have plenty of firepower in their ranks to get the job done.
Squads
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (w), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Shahnawaz Dahani.
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Charith Asalanka, Asitha Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara.