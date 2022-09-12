Bhanuka Rajapaksa’s unbeaten 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga’s key contributions with both and ball fired Sri Lanka to their sixth Asia Cup title with a 23-run win over Pakistan on Sunday.

Fast bowler Pramod Madushan (4/34) and Hasaranga (3/27) shared seven wickets between them to bowl out Pakistan for 147 while chasing 171 in Dubai.

Earlier the left-handed Rajapaksa put on a key 58-run stand for the sixth wicket with Hasaranga, who hit 36, to help Sri Lanka to 170/6 after being in trouble at 58/5.

Sri Lanka, who had to abandon plans to host the competition due to political unrest, bounced back from an embarrassing opening defeat by Afghanistan to win the tournament, a curtain-raiser for next month’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Here are some reactions to Sri Lanka’s triumph:

Dasun Shanaka's Sri Lankan team wins five straight games to claim the Asia Cup title in style 🙌🏽https://t.co/DOf5Yag5sd pic.twitter.com/73HnvshrM6 — The Field (@thefield_in) September 11, 2022

Congratulations Sri Lanka ! deserved to win the Asia cup ,After loosing to Afghanistan in the first game showed true character as a unit to win the tournament 🏟 #SLvsPAK #AsiaCup2022Final well done skipper @dasunshanaka1 🤛 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 11, 2022

Sri Lankan cricket continues to head in the right direction👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. Asia Cup champions 2022. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) September 11, 2022

@OfficialSLC @dasunshanaka1 @BhanukaRajapak3 amazing win and thoroughly deserved. Played like a team of true champions. You have kept inspiring as a side. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 11, 2022

5 - @OfficialSLC have now won each of their last five men's T20I games on the bounce, the last time they won as many games in a streak was from Dec 2013- Mar 2014. Champions.#SLvPAK #AsiaCup2022Final pic.twitter.com/CXk5EniRPg — OptaJim (@OptaJim) September 11, 2022

And, Sri Lanka, may you have much more to smile about. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2022

Good toss to lose boys !! Showed character and passion to play for the country and so proud of each and every one… enjoy the victory as entire country will.. brilliant team effort #AsiaCup2022 👊 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) September 11, 2022

This is such a rewarding result for Sri Lanka. Blown away by Afghanistan in 1st match; but since then; every game a must win game. They have kept the intensity going, the belief intact and backed their skills. Congrats 👏🏻👏🏻@OfficialSLC #Champions #AsiaCupFinal2022 #SLvPAK — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) September 11, 2022

My nation is in a mess and has gone through much turmoil in the last six months. This Asia Cup win will cheer up folks at home. Just imagine how good this team is going to be when Chameera and Avishka return from injury for World Cup. — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) September 11, 2022

Delighted for Chris Silverwood, who has just led Sri Lanka to the Asia Cup. Good coach and good person given no chance by England's impossible schedules and Covid protocols. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) September 11, 2022

A certain captain donning a blue jersey No. 7 leading a young bunch of exciting players to a title win after beating Pakistan in the final. Yep, M̶S̶ D̶h̶o̶n̶i̶ Dasun Shanaka. #SLvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #AsiaCupFinal2022 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) September 11, 2022

Bhanuka Rajapaksa is a strong shout for the Player-of-the-Tournament distinction.



The left-hand batter's nerveless cameos and unbeaten 71* in the final have been key to Sri Lanka's turnaround.#AsiaCup | #AsiaCup2022Final — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) September 11, 2022

Heads up my Champions!



You gave your best and don't let any agendas tell you otherwise. We will grow from this and make sure to bounce back like the way we usually do.



Congrats Srilanka. You earned it. pic.twitter.com/VRGa692GOj — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 11, 2022

Truly deserved victory 🏆 🇱🇰 #AsiaCup2022 — Nooshin AL Khadeer (@NooshinKhadeer) September 11, 2022

A very special #AsiaCup victory for @OfficialSLC



In 2022, before the Asia Cup - Won 2 in 11 matches



Lost the opening game of the Asia Cup vs Afg



Then wins 5 in a row to lift the title



An underdog story! #AsiaCup2022Final #PakvSL #SLvsPAK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) September 11, 2022

Now make me viral https://t.co/vdViq2mpQk — Sritama (Ross Taylor’s version) (@cricketpun_duh) September 11, 2022

Lost the toss.

Lost 5 wickets for 58 runs while batting first.

Gave 9 runs without a ball bowled.



In the end, Sri Lanka have won the Asia Cup. What a story!https://t.co/wH55MySiPL pic.twitter.com/vHgcF5Sf1J — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) September 11, 2022

They began with a heavy loss to Afg before edging out Bang to reach the Super Fours, where they remained unbeaten. And in the final, they mounted a truly remarkable fightback. Five consecutive wins and Sri Lanka bag the title. Take a bow, Dasun Shanaka & Co.#AsiaCup2022 #SLvPAK — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) September 11, 2022

One of the sweetest tournament wins I have seen in a while. Team of destiny. Beat basically everybody. Lion hearted champs. Take a bow, Sri Lanka! #AsiaCup2022 — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) September 11, 2022

Next month in T20 World Cup

India - Super 12

Pakistan - Super 12

Bangladesh - Super 12

Afghanistan - Super 12

Sri Lanka - need to play first round



Sri Lanka win Asia Cup ahead of 4 direct entrants! 🏆#AsiaCup2022Final — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) September 11, 2022

Well played Sri Lanka. Great attitude, top approach to the game. Deserving champions. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 11, 2022

Hats off to Sri Lanka! Won the finals against heavy odds - Losing the toss and batting first. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 11, 2022

Have always believed sport, in a sense, is like life. You never know when things can turn in your favour. Hang in there and work hard. #Srilanka did that after starting this campaign so poorly! WOW! Well played Sri Lanka! Champions #AsiaCup2022Final #SLvsPAK #PAKvsSL — RK (@RK_sports) September 11, 2022

Sri Lanka's 58/5 is the worst start for a side that went on to win a T20I tournament final.#SLvsPAK #SLvPAK #PAKvSL #PAKvsSL #AsiaCup2022Final — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 11, 2022

The fielding today has been spectacular beyond imagination for anyone who watched SL field from circa 2015-2020.



Pakistan not a bad fielding side, but Sri Lanka have made the difference between them seem like a gulf. — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) September 11, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss, choosing to field first with nine of the previous 12 matches won by the teams chasing.

But Sri Lanka bucked the trend as the island nation overcame an inspired opening spell of bowling by Pakistan quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

Rajapaksa and Hasaranga rebuilt the innings and regularly found the boundary to up the scoring rate.

Rauf dismissed Hasaranga, who hit five fours and one six in his 21-ball knock, caught behind for his 50th T20 wicket to break the dangerous stand.

Rajapaksa kept up the attack and survived a dropped catch by Shadab Khan in the deep, soon reaching his third T20 half-century.

Rajapaksa, who finished the innings with a four and six off Naseem in his 45-ball blitz, and Chamika Karunaratne put on 54 runs to further boost the total.

Dilshan Madushanka bowled a shaky opening over, starting with a no-ball and four wides, but the left-arm quick swiftly made amends.

Playing just his second T20, Madushanka had Azam caught at short fine-leg for five and then bowled Fakhar Zaman for a first-ball duck the following delivery.

Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar (32) put together a partnership of 71 but Madushan broke the stand with the wicket of Iftikhar.

Rizwan, who surpassed India’s Virat Kohli as the highest run-getter of the tournament with 282, reached his fifty with a six off Chamika Karunaratne but soon fell to Hasaranga’s leg-spin and the wheels came off the chase.

