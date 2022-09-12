Carlos Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title on Sunday after beating Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 in the final of the US Open. With his first Major, the 19-year-old Spaniard has also become the youngest player to climb to World No 1 in the ATP rankings (since rankings put in place in 1973).

With the roof closed, the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd observed a moving moment’s silence on the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks before the final got off to a tentative start.

The Spaniard, who ended up spending nearly 24 hours on the court in New York, closed out the first set inside 50 minutes. However, the toll of playing three five-set matches on the way to the final seemed to have an impact on the youngster as Ruud bounced back in the second set. He broke Alcaraz twice to take the second set 6-2.

Here are some reactions:

Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻

Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 11, 2022

Congratulations to @carlosalcaraz, the youngest #USOpen champion since Pete Sampras!



(Photo from 2021). pic.twitter.com/2dezvJvtws — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 11, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz at the #USOpen



Round 4: win in 5 sets

Quarterfinal: win in 5 sets

Semifinal: win in 5 sets

Final: win in 4 sets



He is 19 years old. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2022

History rewritten by Carlos Alcaraz ✍️ pic.twitter.com/eFToqFjRNk — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2022

1 - Carlos #Alcaraz is the youngest number 1 ranked male player since when the first rankings for singles were published in 1973. Era.#USOpen #USOpen2022Final #AlcarazRuud pic.twitter.com/m8A8CUvHWB — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 11, 2022

Number one doesn’t care about 19.



Carlos Alcaraz shows that when you play with true belief, grit and a smile, nothing is out of reach.



Congratulations @carlosalcaraz on your first major and becoming the youngest 🎾 Men’s World Number 1, ever. #JustDoIt 💥 pic.twitter.com/EI1mi2lvOB — Nike (@Nike) September 11, 2022

The dawn of a new era.



After tomorrow, we will have had four men claim the top spot in the world in the 2020s. pic.twitter.com/sbjWsrk4Fs — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 11, 2022

What a great final from both! — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@steftsitsipas) September 11, 2022

✅ The youngest world #️⃣1️⃣

✅ The first teenage world #️⃣1️⃣



He celebrates with the people who got him there. 🇪🇸 @carlosalcaraz | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/UKnn3FoZSy — Live Tennis (@livetennis) September 11, 2022

¡Otro nuevo Rey Carlos!



19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz wins the #USOpen and becomes the youngest ATP #1, beating Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in the final.



The heir apparent all year, Carlos takes the crown convincingly and deservedly.



This is just the beginning of his reign. — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) September 11, 2022

There’s a new man at the helm of men’s tennis 👑



19-year-old @CarlosAlcaraz is a Grand Slam champion AND World No.1!!!#USOpen pic.twitter.com/3M3LKQ9Uvz — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 11, 2022

FIRST GRAND SLAM TITLE AND FIRST TEENAGER TO REACH 🌍 NO. 1️⃣@CarlosAlcaraz defeats Casper Ruud 6-4 2-6 7-6 6-3 to clinch his maiden Grand Slam at the US Open.@USOpen | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/5rINBD0ATr — ATP Tour (@atptour) September 11, 2022

One year ago, Carlos Alcaraz was ranked 55 in the world. He had so much hype around him, and he has more than delivered.



He's world No.1 12 months later. — Reem Abulleil (@ReemAbulleil) September 12, 2022

2016 - Carlos #Alcaraz is the first male player to win the US Open title after having saved a match point during the tournament (in QF v Jannik Sinner) since Stan Wawrinka in 2016. Battler.#USOpen #USOpen2022Final pic.twitter.com/GEoEkRobtc — OptaAce (@OptaAce) September 11, 2022

Alcaraz, the first teenager to claim the top ranking, is the youngest Grand Slam men’s champion since Rafael Nadal at the 2005 French Open after a performance which yielded 55 winners and 14 aces.

On a day of landmarks, he is also the youngest champion in New York since Pete Sampras in 1990.

It was a gruelling tournament for Alcaraz who claimed the record for most time spent on court at a single Grand Slam event, passing the 23 hours and 21 minutes it took Kevin Anderson to finish runner-up at Wimbledon in 2018.

Defeat for Ruud, who was also vying for the world number one ranking, was his second in a Slam final this year after he was routed by Nadal in the French Open.

He was ahead for 2-0 in the third set before Ruud hit back.

The 23-year-old Norwegian had two set points in an 11-minute 12th game but was unable to convert as Alcaraz put away inch-perfect, back-to-back volleys.

Alcaraz made the most of his reprieve, racing through to his first tiebreak success of the tournament as Ruud’s game fell suddenly apart.

The Spaniard sensed his chance, breaking for 4-2 in the fourth set before taking his aces count to 12 to lead 5-2.

Ruud held to love but Alcaraz claimed his slice of history on a second match point before collapsing to the court in celebration.

With AFP inputs