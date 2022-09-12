The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the 15-member squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in Australia on Monday. There was some heartening news for those concerned about India’s bowling line-up as both mainstays of the pace-attack, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were added to the squad after they missed the Asia Cup due to injuries.
T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return as India announce 15-member squad
While the majority of the squad was on expected lines, there was some talk about Ravi Bishnoi being named standby player rather than in the 15-member squad. The news of Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant both being included in the squad, though not surprising, was also talked about. Karthik tweeted his delight at returning to India’s squad for a major ICC event, while there was also some social media debate around the final list.
Some eyebrows were raised about Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson being left out even from the reserves list.
Here’s a look at some of those reactions after India announced the 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup: