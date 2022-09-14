The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Board of Control of Cricket for India to make amendments to its constitution, waiving the cooling-off period and clearing the way for BCCI secretary Jay Shah and president Sourav Ganguly to retain their positions and serve out another three-year term, reported PTI.

Going forward, an administrator will need to take a cooling off period only after two consecutive terms (of three years each) in office, be it a state association or in the BCCI.

The top court’s remarks came during a hearing on the Board’s plea to amend its constitution in order to eliminate the required cooling-off period for office holders across state cricket associations and the BCCI, including its president and secretary.

According to the existing constitution, an office bearer of the state association cannot hold a post in BCCI, without undergoing a three year cooling-off period. However, according to PTI, the BCCI’s legal counsel Tushar Mehta on Tuesday told the two-judge bench made up of Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli that, “Leadership develops at the grassroots level and it remains in the state association. By the time, his time comes for being elevated to the BCCI; he has to go for a mandatory three-year cooling-off period. One cannot become a member of the BCCI if he is not an active member of the state association.”

He continued by saying that the post held by a BCCI office bearer in a state organisation should not be taken into account for the cooling-off period.

